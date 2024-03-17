The Plays of William Shakespeare- A Complete Guide

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Looking to brush up your Shakespeare? Though they were written over 400 years ago, the plays of Shakespeare continue to enthrall readers and theater enthusiasts alike. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide to insights and appreciation for the enduring brilliance of the Bard's literary legacy.

About William Shakespeare:

(born: April 26, 1564; died: April 23, 1616)

William Shakespeare, often hailed as the greatest playwright in the English language, led a life shrouded in mystery and yet filled with artistic brilliance. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Shakespeare's early life is relatively undocumented, sparking numerous debates and theories among scholars. He likely attended the local grammar school, where he gained a foundational education in Latin and classical literature. In 1582, Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway, with whom he had three children: Susanna, and twins Hamnet and Judith.

Shakespeare's career as a playwright began in London during the late 16th century, where he became associated with the renowned theater company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, later known as the King's Men. His works span a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies like "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to tragedies such as "Hamlet" and "Macbeth." Shakespeare's ability to delve into the complexities of the human condition, his mastery of language, and his deep understanding of human psychology continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Despite his profound influence on literature and theater, much about Shakespeare's personal life remains enigmatic, contributing to his enduring allure and fascination.

Shakespeare wrote about 38 plays in his lifetime, including a few collobrations with other playwrights. He also penned 154 sonnets, and numerous narrative poems.

Shakespeare's Plays by Category

The Tragedies:

Antony and Cleopatra

Coriolanus

Cymbeline

Hamlet

Julius Caesar

King Lear

Macbeth

Othello

Romeo and Juliet

Timon of Athens

Titus Andronicus

Troilus and Cressida

The Comedies:

All's Well That Ends Well

As You Like It

The Comedy of Errors

Love's Labour's Lost

Measure for Measure

The Merchant of Venice

The Merry Wives of Windsor

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Much Ado About Nothing

Pericles, Prince of Tyre

The Taming of the Shrew

The Tempest

Twelfth Night

The Two Gentlemen of Verona

The Two Noble Kinsmen

The Winter's Tale

The Histories:

Henry IV, Part 1

Henry IV, Part 2

Henry V

Henry VI, Part 1

Henry VI, Part 2

Henry VI, Part 3

Henry VIII

King John

Richard II

Richard III

Shakespeare's Plays by the Year:

NOTE: The exact order of publication/performance of Shakespeare's plays is often disputed, but the list below represents a general concensus based on public information.

Henry VI Part I (1589–1590)

Henry VI Part II (1590–1591)

Henry VI Part III (1590–1591)

Richard III (1592–1593)

The Comedy of Errors (1592–1593)

Titus Andronicus (1593–1594)

The Taming of the Shrew (1593–1594)

The Two Gentlemen of Verona (1594–1595)

Love’s Labour’s Lost (1594–1595)

Romeo and Juliet (1594–1595)

Richard II (1595–1596)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1595–1596)

King John (1596–1597)

The Merchant of Venice (1596–1597)

Henry IV Part I (1597–1598)

Henry IV Part II (1597–1598)

Much Ado About Nothing (1598–1599)

Henry V (1598–1599)

Julius Caesar (1599–1600)

As You Like It (1599–1600)

Twelfth Night (1599–1600)

Hamlet (1600–1601)

The Merry Wives of Windsor (1600–1601)

Troilus and Cressida (1601–1602)

All’s Well That Ends Well (1602–1603)

Measure for Measure (1604–1605)

Othello (1604–1605)

King Lear (1605–1606)

Macbeth (1605–1606)

Antony and Cleopatra (1606–1607)

Coriolanus (1607–1608)

Timon of Athens (1607–1608)

Pericles (1608–1609)

Cymbeline (1609–1610)

The Winter’s Tale (1610–1611)

The Tempest (1611–1612)

Henry VIII (1612–1613)

The Two Noble Kinsmen (1612–1613)

Shakespeare's Longest Plays

1. Hamlet (4030 lines)

2. Coriolanus (3824 lines)

3. Cymbeline (3753 lines)

4. Richard III (3718 lines)

5. Antony and Cleopatra (3573 lines)

Shakespeare's Shortest Plays

1. The Comedy of Errors (1785 lines)

2. A Midsummer Night's Dream (2165 lines)

3. The Two Gentlemen of Verona (2233 lines)

4. The Tempest (2274 lines)

5. Pericles (2464 lines)

Which Shakespearean character has the most lines?

'Hamlet' in Hamlet has the most lines of all of Shakeseare's characters at 1495 lines.

How many words did Shakespeare write?

According to OpenSourceShakespeare, Shakespeare’s complete works consist of 884,421 words.

What is Shakespeare's greatest play?

Determining Shakespeare's greatest play is subjective and often depends on personal preference. However, many critics and scholars consider Hamlet to be one of Shakespeare's greatest works due to its complex characters, intricate plot, and profound exploration of themes such as madness, revenge, and the meaning of life. Other contenders for Shakespeare's greatest play include King Lear, Macbeth, Othello, and Romeo and Juliet, among others.