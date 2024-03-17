The Plays of William Shakespeare- A Complete Guide

Shakespeare wrote about 38 plays between 1590 and 1616.
Looking to brush up your Shakespeare? Though they were written over 400 years ago, the plays of Shakespeare continue to enthrall readers and theater enthusiasts alike. Let BroadwayWorld be your guide to insights and appreciation for the enduring brilliance of the Bard's literary legacy.
(born: April 26, 1564; died: April 23, 1616)
William Shakespeare, often hailed as the greatest playwright in the English language, led a life shrouded in mystery and yet filled with artistic brilliance. Born in Stratford-upon-Avon, England, Shakespeare's early life is relatively undocumented, sparking numerous debates and theories among scholars. He likely attended the local grammar school, where he gained a foundational education in Latin and classical literature. In 1582, Shakespeare married Anne Hathaway, with whom he had three children: Susanna, and twins Hamnet and Judith.
Shakespeare's career as a playwright began in London during the late 16th century, where he became associated with the renowned theater company, the Lord Chamberlain's Men, later known as the King's Men. His works span a wide range of genres, from romantic comedies like "A Midsummer Night's Dream" to tragedies such as "Hamlet" and "Macbeth." Shakespeare's ability to delve into the complexities of the human condition, his mastery of language, and his deep understanding of human psychology continue to captivate audiences worldwide. Despite his profound influence on literature and theater, much about Shakespeare's personal life remains enigmatic, contributing to his enduring allure and fascination.
Shakespeare wrote about 38 plays in his lifetime, including a few collobrations with other playwrights. He also penned 154 sonnets, and numerous narrative poems.
Antony and Cleopatra
Coriolanus
Cymbeline
Hamlet
Julius Caesar
King Lear
Macbeth
Othello
Romeo and Juliet
Timon of Athens
Titus Andronicus
Troilus and Cressida
All's Well That Ends Well
As You Like It
The Comedy of Errors
Love's Labour's Lost
Measure for Measure
The Merchant of Venice
The Merry Wives of Windsor
A Midsummer Night's Dream
Much Ado About Nothing
Pericles, Prince of Tyre
The Taming of the Shrew
The Tempest
Twelfth Night
The Two Gentlemen of Verona
The Two Noble Kinsmen
The Winter's Tale
Henry IV, Part 1
Henry IV, Part 2
Henry V
Henry VI, Part 1
Henry VI, Part 2
Henry VI, Part 3
Henry VIII
King John
Richard II
Richard III
NOTE: The exact order of publication/performance of Shakespeare's plays is often disputed, but the list below represents a general concensus based on public information.
Henry VI Part I (1589–1590)
Henry VI Part II (1590–1591)
Henry VI Part III (1590–1591)
Richard III (1592–1593)
The Comedy of Errors (1592–1593)
Titus Andronicus (1593–1594)
The Taming of the Shrew (1593–1594)
The Two Gentlemen of Verona (1594–1595)
Love’s Labour’s Lost (1594–1595)
Romeo and Juliet (1594–1595)
Richard II (1595–1596)
A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1595–1596)
King John (1596–1597)
The Merchant of Venice (1596–1597)
Henry IV Part I (1597–1598)
Henry IV Part II (1597–1598)
Much Ado About Nothing (1598–1599)
Henry V (1598–1599)
Julius Caesar (1599–1600)
As You Like It (1599–1600)
Twelfth Night (1599–1600)
Hamlet (1600–1601)
The Merry Wives of Windsor (1600–1601)
Troilus and Cressida (1601–1602)
All’s Well That Ends Well (1602–1603)
Measure for Measure (1604–1605)
Othello (1604–1605)
King Lear (1605–1606)
Macbeth (1605–1606)
Antony and Cleopatra (1606–1607)
Coriolanus (1607–1608)
Timon of Athens (1607–1608)
Pericles (1608–1609)
Cymbeline (1609–1610)
The Winter’s Tale (1610–1611)
The Tempest (1611–1612)
Henry VIII (1612–1613)
The Two Noble Kinsmen (1612–1613)
1. Hamlet (4030 lines)
2. Coriolanus (3824 lines)
3. Cymbeline (3753 lines)
4. Richard III (3718 lines)
5. Antony and Cleopatra (3573 lines)
1. The Comedy of Errors (1785 lines)
2. A Midsummer Night's Dream (2165 lines)
3. The Two Gentlemen of Verona (2233 lines)
4. The Tempest (2274 lines)
5. Pericles (2464 lines)
'Hamlet' in Hamlet has the most lines of all of Shakeseare's characters at 1495 lines.
According to OpenSourceShakespeare, Shakespeare’s complete works consist of 884,421 words.
Determining Shakespeare's greatest play is subjective and often depends on personal preference. However, many critics and scholars consider Hamlet to be one of Shakespeare's greatest works due to its complex characters, intricate plot, and profound exploration of themes such as madness, revenge, and the meaning of life. Other contenders for Shakespeare's greatest play include King Lear, Macbeth, Othello, and Romeo and Juliet, among others.
Videos