2025 QUEENS JAZZ TRAIL CONCERT SERIES Returns In June

Kupferberg Center for the Arts at Queens College has announced the return of the Queens Jazz Trail Concert Series, a free, outdoor music series celebrating the borough's world-renowned jazz heritage. In partnership with NYC Parks, Flushing Town Hall, and the Louis Armstrong House Museum, this vibrant concert series brings live jazz performances to community parks across Queens from June through August 2025.

The series is inspired by the Queens Jazz Trail Map, a project of Flushing Town Hall that traces the borough's deep connections to legendary artists like Louis Armstrong, Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, and Charles Mingus. Since the 1920s, Queens has been the borough of choice for hundreds of jazz musicians, many of whom made their homes here even while performing around the world. Despite being left out of many mainstream accounts of jazz history, Queens has played an essential role in shaping the sound of the genre. The Trail Map highlights the actual addresses where these icons once lived and continues to be updated with new discoveries, most recently in 2023. With each performance, audiences are invited to experience the living legacy of jazz in the very neighborhoods that helped shape it.

2025 Queens Jazz Trail Concert Lineup

Wayne Tucker & The Bad Mothas

Grammy-nominated trumpeter and Queens favorite Wayne Tucker kicks off the series with his signature blend of jazz, R&B, and pop. A true multi-hyphenate—trumpeter, composer, vocalist, educator, and more—Tucker has performed with everyone from Kurt Elling to Taylor Swift, and brings his powerhouse band and magnetic energy to the park stage.

Queens native Bryan Carrott is a master vibraphonist with over 70 recordings to his name. His global resume includes collaborations with artists like Jay-Z, Tom Harrell, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo. With deep local roots and decades of experience, Carrott's performance promises to be both soulful and sophisticated.

Led by dynamic Mexican drummer and composer Rubén Coca, this high-energy quintet blends second line grooves, classic swing, and Latin jazz into a sizzling musical cocktail. Known for their precision and passion, the band delivers jazz standards and originals with unmistakable flair.

Virtuoso violinist Alí Bello leads his rhythm-driven ensemble in a bold reimagining of Cuban charanga music. Featuring flute, violin, and a powerful rhythm section, The Charanga Syndicate infuses traditional Latin melodies with a contemporary New York edge—guaranteed to get audiences moving.

Versatile bassist and bandleader Kim Clarke brings her distinctive voice to acoustic, electric upright, and 5-string electric bass guitar. A boundary-pushing performer and educator, Clarke blends jazz with funk, fusion, and soul, creating music that's as creative as it is groove-filled.

This electrifying brass band has rocked stages from the Met Gala to Bonnaroo with their high-octane blend of original music and bold brass covers. Featuring Grammy-winning members, The High and Mighty Brass Band turns every show into a celebration—expect a joyful, genre-bending party in the park.

Closing out the series is the legendary Mingus Big Band, a 14-piece ensemble honoring the legacy of jazz icon Charles Mingus. Founded by Sue Mingus in 1991, the band continues to thrill audiences with innovative arrangements and powerhouse performances. Their latest album, The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions Vol. 2, was released in 2024 to critical acclaim.

All concerts are free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and picnic snacks—and enjoy some of the finest live jazz under the open skies of Queens.

“We're proud to celebrate the extraordinary jazz history of Queens with this concert series,” said Jon Yanofsky, Director of Kupferberg Center for the Arts. “After a successful launch in 2024, we're excited to bring the series back this summer. It's a joy to share this music in local parks with audiences of all ages across the borough.”

For more information, visit kupferbergcenter.org/qjt