2022 Minty Award Winners Announced

The Minty Organization, the non-profit company which oversees The Minty Awards, under the leadership of Michael Pinto, celebrated its second decade at the historic St. George Theatre Sunday night, as over 800 students, faculty, families, friends and dignitaries were in attendance at the 11th Annual Minty Awards, Staten Island's revered answer to the Tony Awards for Catholic High School musical theater programs.

Moore Catholic High School received the top award for the evening - the St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical - for the production of Shrek The Musical.

The Island high schools musicals participating are Msgr. Farrell High School (Pippin), Moore Catholic High School (Shrek The Musical), Notre Dame Academy (Little Women), St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School (My Fair Lady), St. Joseph Hill Academy (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) and St. Peter's Boys High School (Guys and Dolls).

A full list of this year's winners is now available at www.mintys.org.

Each school's cast performed a specially commissioned opening number medley, as well as a 7-minute performance from their show. Executive Director Michael Pinto and On Your Mark Director of Development and St. John Villa '10 Jessica Carraciolo served as co-hosts.

Presenters included Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, District Attorney Michael E. McMahon, City Councilman David Carr, Superintendent of Schools for the Archdiocese of New York Michael J. Deegan and Tony Award-winner and Wagner College Professor Michele Pawk.



The 2022 Minty Award Winners

The St. Genesius Award for Outstanding Musical

Shrek The Musical, Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Leading Actor

Jack West, Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Leading Actress

Kayli Blanchard, Shrek

Outstanding Supporting Actor (TIE)

Luke Curcio, Shrek The Musical

Dominick Valentine, Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Antonia Bongiorno, Pippin

Outstanding Featured Actor

Brendan Canavan-Price, Guys and Dolls

Outstanding Featured Actress

Lillian Meagher, Little Women

Outstanding Featured Dancer

Isabella Barbarino, My Fair Lady

Outstanding Chorus

Shrek The Musical, Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Choreography

Shrek The Musical, Moore Catholic High School

Outstanding Artistic Design

My Fair Lady, St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School

Outstanding Production Number

"Freak Flag," Shrek The Musical

Theatre Players of the Year Award

Daniel Zavilowitz, Msgr. Farrell High School

Lisa Tepper, Moore Catholic High School

Brianna Lockwood, Notre Dame Academy

Isabella Barbarino, St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School

Avamichelina Hudgens, St. Joseph Hill Academy

Michael Bonifacio, St. Peter's Boys High School

"I am thrilled that after a two-year hiatus we have returned to our traditional ceremony, as we begin our second decade of #MeetingMeAtTheMintys," said Michael Pinto. "Last night's ceremony marked eleven years to the date of the first ceremony, June 5, 2011. After the success of last year's Tenth Anniversary Celebration, I am so encouraged by the support of sponsors, alumni and the enthusiasm of our current students."

St. Genesius Award-Winner Moore Catholic High School will receive $5,000 to the school's performing arts program and Msgr. Farrell High School, Notre Dame Academy, St. Joseph By-The-Sea High School, St. Joseph Hill Academy and St. Peter's Boys High School will each be receiving $1,000.

Since its inception in 2010, the Minty Organization has donated over $100,000 back to the Staten Island high school's performing arts departments.

Co-sponsors of the 2019 Minty Awards are Expedite Dem - The Mahoney Family, Christie's International-Tanya Glassman Realtor, Jimmy Max and Wagner College.

Individuals who wish to make a tax-deductible contribution to The Minty Organization are asked to visit www.mintys.org.