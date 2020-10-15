2020 Tony Awards - The Nominees React!

We've got reactions from the nominees- updating live!

Tony season might have arrived later than anticipated this year, but 2020 can't stop Broadway's biggest celebration. While Broadway performances sadly remain suspended, there is still so much incredible work from before the shutdown that deserves some extra applause.

Earlier today, Tony winner James Monroe Iglehart announced the nominees for the 2020 Tony Awards and BroadwayWorld will be bringing you their reactions all day. Be sure to check back later for updates.

Robyn Hurder - Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for Moulin Rouge

"The two things I've kept repeating this afternoon: "This isn't real. Is this real life?" When I saw my name appear on the screen, I burst into the most horrific ugly cry and roared like a dying lion. My husband and son latched onto me and we cried. Hard. I am so unbelievably honored to have received this recognition from The Broadway League and American Theatre Wing. I truly was not expecting this at all. I will cherish this day for the rest of my life, and I cannot wait to get back on that beautiful stage at the Hirschfeld and welcome everybody back into our gorgeous underworld, The Moulin Rouge."

Sahr Ngaujah - Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical - for Moulin Rouge

I am overjoyed to be recognized in this way! I hope that my nomination serves to inspire young artists for whom the idea of working in an elite sector of this field seems so far away. It is definitely hard work, and the tireless efforts of thousands of theater practitioners all over this industry are seldom recognized in such a big way. But these types of awards would never be given out were it not for the daily passion and craftsmanship that so many of our colleagues come to work with every day. We thus inspire each other to do our best work again and again. Until we all meet again to conjure magic in dark theaters and bright rehearsal halls all over this planet, please VOTE!

Alex Timbers - Best Direction of a Musical for Moulin Rouge

I'm so excited and honored to be nominated alongside such incredible directors I admire and for "Moulin Rouge," a show I love so much. There's obviously great sadness right now, and the fact that we're in a period without plays and musicals in New York can feel like an incomparably small part of that. But "Moulin Rouge" itself is a musical about "show people" and their resilience in times of struggle and I take inspiration from it every day and the knowledge that Broadway will be back - and that we'll all be reunited with our own "show families." It's wonderful that the American Theater Wing and Broadway League have made the choice to celebrate the theater industry and a season that we all felt very lucky to be a part of.

Daniel Kluger - (double nominee for Best Sound Design of a Play for SEA WALL / A LIFE & THE SOUND INSIDE)

I'm so surprised and honored by the nominations - it was a huge privilege to be a part of both special productions SEA WALL / A LIFE and THE SOUND INSIDE. We're all mourning the loss of live theater right now, and this is a reminder that our community of artists and workers struggling under the weight of this recession and pandemic. The industry desperately needs support, and I implore us all to elect competent progressive leaders who will fight for working people, a functional government, and a progressive society.

Robert O'Hara, Nominee for Best Director of a Play, SLAVE PLAY

I'm honored to be nominated especially for leading a team helmed by black and brown artists. BIPOC voices are vital to the theater, but also to the ballot box. Please take this opportunity to vote and make sure your voice is heard.

Katori Hall - Tina: The Tina Turner Musical - Best Book of a Musical and as a producer in the Best Musical Category

Being nominated this year is a bittersweet honor. The intermission our industry is experiencing is unprecedented and its impact will undoubtedly be felt for years. But the curtain being down has allowed many to lift the veil on the pervasive and stubborn roots of racism that still infect our nation. In this dark moment, we are plagued by the virus of COVID-19 and the virus of racism. But both Goliaths can be slain. I feel so blessed to have laid my hands on a musical about a woman who slayed-who conquered the Goliaths of domestic abuse and industry-wide sexism and racism. The story of Tina Turner is truly an inspiration for these dark and turbulent times, and I'm so proud of our team for bringing TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL to the world.

Kathryn Gallagher, Best Featured Actress in a Musical - JAGGED LITTLE PILL

I am so proud of our Jagged Little Pill family today and so deeply honored to be included in this group of Tony Nominees. This show has taught me so much about what it means to speak up for what's right and to speak your truth so to get this nod of celebration amidst such uncertainty is an immense honor and just the inspiration needed to keep working towards a better future for America. See you at the polls!

Mary Louise Parker -Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

At this moment Broadway may be dark longer than it ever has, but I'm praying it's just waiting for us and I have my own ghost light on and burning bright until those stage doors open again. I'm longing for my theater family but grateful we have today to connect and that I can celebrate my Sound Inside collaborators as well. Thank you for your faith in us, I can speak for the entire theater community when I say we cannot wait to tread the boards again

Adrienne Warren (TINA - THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL) - Best Leading Actress in a Musical

"During this time, I wasn't sure how to feel about today...then my heart is exploded with pride for our entire show and everyone involved. Thank you to the nominating committee for this recognition! I am truly honored and grateful."

Lauren Patten (Jagged Little Pill) - Best Featured Actress in a Musical

I am incredibly grateful for this Tony nomination, which is made so much more special for me because I share it with my entire Jagged Little Pill family. I am deeply proud of our show and everything that it stands for. I can't wait until we are all able to return safely to our theatres to share the brilliant work of the shows that opened, and the shows that were not able to open because of the coronavirus pandemic. As a country and as an artistic community, we are going through deeply difficult times, and I hope that this moment of reflection and celebration can fuel and inspire us to return to Broadway stronger, and with true equity and justice for our entire community.

Sonya Tayeh (Moulin Rouge! )- Best Choreography

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is made up of one of the hardest working teams I've ever been a part of, both on stage and off. It is a show where the craft of dance is celebrated and honored. Our beloved ensemble fires off an electricity that echoes, and I'm so grateful to them. As an Arab-American queer choreographer, it has been an honor to work on a show that celebrates otherness and a freedom for all humanity. Even though unpredictability abounds for the arts in this uncertain time, I am proud to celebrate this year with my fellow nominees. This moment serves as a giant reminder that we're still here and of just how vital the arts are - as the heartbeat of New York City, and beyond.

Bess Wohl (Grand Horizons)- Best Play

I am incredibly honored that my work and that of our entire company and crew was recognized, and am deeply grateful to Williamstown Theatre Festival and to Second Stage for producing Grand Horizons. At the same time, my heart is with the countless arts workers who are currently unemployed or have been otherwise devastated by the pandemic. Wear a mask. Vote. And I look forward to when we can all gather together again on Broadway.

Tom Kitt (Jagged Little Pill) - Best Orchestrations

This is a huge honor. I share this with my entire Jagged Little Pill family, especially the brilliant Alanis Morissette , and all of the wonderful collaborators who inspired my work. I also want to acknowledge all of the shows that were not able to open, so today I'm thinking of all of the great artists who were supposed to be a part of the '19-'20 season, and I can't wait to see all of their beautiful work when Broadway returns.

Ethan Popp (Tina- The Tina Turner Musical) - Best Orchestrations

I'd like to express my profound thanks to the Broadway League, The Tony Awards, and my entire TINA family. We have so many reasons to be thankful and to celebrate our industry and our show through these awards. Seven months after the lights went down on Broadway, however, we need the public's support more than ever. Hundreds of thousands of actors, musicians, creatives, stage hands, ushers and more have been furloughed without an indication of when we might return to our beloved jobs. Thousands of small businesses in New York City and across the country that rely on Broadway, touring and regional theater to bring patrons to their doors have been severely affected or have shut their doors forever. The arts aren't a "luxury" - we're a cultural necessity that allow creators to inform, entertain, and act as a social barometer in our society. Broadway will be back, for sure - but for now, please reach out to your representatives and let them know you care about the arts and that they should, too. AND VOTE!!

Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill)- Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

When I began the lab of Jagged Little Pill three years ago - almost to the day - I couldn't have even dreamt that it would lead to this morning. Cue me today...finally getting cell service at the end of an off the grid hike squealing into the Colorado wilderness with joy for the acknowledgment that our show has received (the wildlife was terrified). Thank you, thank you, American Theatre Wing, I am honored.

Bringing the role of Mary Jane to life has absolutely been the highlight of my career. The entire experience has taken me to the depths of my soul and taught me so much. I am continually in awe of our generous creative team, and I have been humbled each night by my incredible cast mates-every one of whom poured their beautiful hearts in to creating each track with vulnerability and integrity. I am humbled to be telling the messy story of a fierce mother, a fighter, a survivor, and an addict. I'm thrilled that our show has been recognized, and I feel very proud to be a part of a production that is doing what I think art does best: helping us see ourselves and encouraging us to heal-which feels more necessary than ever. Immense gratitude to the many, many people who have shared your personal stories with me as I studied to play this role with respectful accuracy and tenderness.

Carmen Pavlovic (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is so grateful to The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing for providing the chance to come together as theater lovers and theater creators in this history-making moment. This year's Tony Award nominees share the most unusual of bonds. At such a difficult time for so many people, including the thousands who make up the industry behind the scenes, we welcome this opportunity to take a moment to celebrate the remarkable achievements of our finest artists. We are humbled by these nominations and honored every day to stand with the Broadway community. We look forward to joining all the nominees to acknowledge our industry's work and everything Broadway is rebuilding itself to be in the future.

John Logan (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Book of a Musical

I'm thrilled to be nominated alongside my Moulin Rouge comrades. The show really was a labor of love for us -- and until the theater makes its long awaited and desperately needed return, I'm heartened by all the memories of Truth, Beauty, Freedom and Love.

Danny Burstein (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical

I'm humbled and honored by this nomination. I just wanted to take a moment to acknowledge every member of the Moulin Rouge family; the producers, artistic staff, stagehands, dressers and, of course, the company. I know this nomination is because of them. I'd also like to say that my heart is with every person suffering in any way because of this pandemic. It's been a hell of a year. Please vote.

Derek McLane (Moulin Rouge! The Musical/Soldier's Play)- Best Scenic Design in a Musical/Play for A Soldier's Play

I am so honored and grateful for to be recognized for these two shows "Moulin Rouge" and "Soldier's Play", both of which have meant so much to me. In the midst of an enormously difficult and painful year, this is a great moment of joy!

Justin Levine (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Orchestrations

I'm so proud and grateful for my team and the many music makers who helped bring this score to life. I hope this time off we've been granted/forced to take is used to make our industry a more just, equitable and inclusive place to create. We as artists and performers can do a lot within our own circles to achieve this and I am committed to being part of the change so many of us wish to see.

Matt Stine (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Orchestrations

It has been an honor and a joy to work on Moulin Rouge and to be a part of this brilliant music team led by my dear friend Justin Levine. I'm thrilled to be nominated and thrilled that the Tony Awards will go on this year so all of us who work in the theater have something fun to look forward to this year!

Katie Kresek (Moulin Rouge! The Musical)- Best Orchestrations

I'm so very grateful for the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the work of my colleagues and the life force that is Broadway. Collaboration and unity is at the heart of what we do, and I'm so moved to know we will have this moment to come together during such tumultuous times. I hope this year's Tonys shines a light on our industry, that has been so devastated by this pandemic, and reminds us all that the arts are essential to New York City and the world.

Clint Ramos - double nominee for Best Scenic Design of a Play for SLAVE PLAY and Best Costume Design of a Play for THE ROSE TATTOO

Thank you very much for the nominations and for honoring all the many shows and peers. May our desire for a more equitable American theatre reflect the immense love we have for it. In addition: #Vote #BlackLivesMatter #BeAnArtsHero #costumeindustrycoalition #savethecostumeindustry

