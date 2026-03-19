Meet the Cast of THE FEAR OF 13, Now Playing on Broadway!

Adrien Brody - Nick Adrien Brody is a two-time Academy Award winner for Best Actor, recognized for his extraordinary performances in Brady Corbet’s The Brutalist (2024) and Roman Polanski’s The Pianist (2002). Brody’s portrayal of Holocaust survivor and architect László Tóth in The Brutalist earned him numerous accolades in addition to his second Oscar, including a BAFTA, Golden Globe and Critics Choice honors, cementing his place in the pantheon of great actors. His recognition for The Brutalist came 22 years after his first Oscar, which he won at age 29, making him the youngest Best Actor winner in history. Throughout his career, Brody has collaborated with acclaimed directors such as Wes Anderson, Steven Soderbergh, Spike Lee and Peter Jackson, and has been recognized with major awards and nominations across film and television as well as an Olivier nomination for his London Stage Debut of The Fear of 13. He also received Emmy nominations for his portrayals in “Houdini” and “Succession.” In addition to acting, Brody produces films under his production company, Fable House. He is an also accomplished painter and music producer.

Tessa Thompson - Jackie Tessa Thompson is an award-winning actor and producer who most recently starred in the titular role in Hedda, the reimagination of the famed Henrik Ibsen’s 1891 stage play, Hedda Gabler. Thompson currently stars in and produced the hit Netflix series, “His & Hers.” Thompson’s credits include Creed III, Thor: Love and Thunder, Passing, Sylvie’s Love, Creed II, Avengers: Endgame, Thor: Ragnarok, Little Woods, Annihilation, Sorry to Bother You, Selma, Dear White People, and “Westworld.” On stage, Thompson has appeared in stage productions of Off-Broadway Smart People (2nd Stage Theatre) and regionally in Blue Skies for Alabama (Pasadena Playhouse), Tree (Ensemble Studio Theater), Indoor/Outdoor (Colony Theater), and Romeo and Juliet: Antebellum New Orleans 1836 (Theater @ Boston Court). Thompson is founder of the production company Viva Maude. This is her Broadway debut.

Ephraim Sykes - Man 4 Ephraim Sykes was nominated for a Tony, Grammy, Outer Critics Circle, and Drama League Award for his performance as David Ruffin in Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations. He recently starred in Broadway’s 2024 revival of Our Town directed by Kenny Leon where he earned a Drama League Nomination for Distinguished Performance. Other Broadway credits include Hamilton (also streaming on Disney+), Motown: The Musical, Newsies, Memphis, and The Little Mermaid. Off-Broadway, Sykes starred in Pal Joey at City Center Encores, co-starred in Black No More (The New Group, Audelco Award winner), Rent (New World Stages) and Bye Bye Birdie at the Kennedy Center. On screen, Sykes was seen in Kathryn Bigelow’s Detroit as well as the HBO series “Vinyl,” “Luke Cage” (Marvel/Netflix), “Crisis in Six Scenes” (Amazon), “Russian Doll” (Netflix), and in the NBC live broadcast of Hairspray Live! opposite Ariana Grande, earning an MTV Movie + TV Awards nomination for Best Musical Moment: “You Can’t Stop the Beat.”

Michael Cavinder - Man 5 Michael Cavinder is an actor, producer, director, writer, and half-Filipino giant from Orange County, California. He is the creator and Artistic Director of Ambush Cabaret. The Fear of 13 will be his Broadway debut. Regional: Annie (Hollywood Bowl), Frozen (The Hyperion Theater), A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder (Laguna Playhouse), Bottle Shock! The Musical (California Center for the Arts, Escondido), 9 to 5: The Musical (Musical Theatre West), Clue (La Mirada). TV: “Law and Order.” Michael strives to uplift fellow artists and contribute to a creative community grounded in generosity and compassion. He is inspired by those who give back, including the Mondays Dark team in Las Vegas, led by Mark and Cheryl, and his own ragtag ensemble of friends: James, Nancy, Terry, Andrew, Katie, Joven, and Daniel (and many more!). Heartfelt thanks to his loving wife and forever collaborator, Libby, and to Pedro Pascal. If she hadn’t seen a resemblance between him and Pedro, she never would have asked him out. @michaelrcavinder

Eddie Cooper - Man 6 Broadway: Dead Outlaw, PARADE. Audible Theatre: Dead Outlaw, Encores!: Titanic, PARADE, Promenade, Assassins, God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater, and Little Shop of Horrors. Classic Stage Company: I Can Get It for You Wholesale, Assassins, The Cradle Will Rock and The Resistible Rise of Arturo Ui. Atlantic Theater Company: This Ain’t No Disco. Carnegie Hall: Anyone Can Whistle. On screen: “Law & Order,” “The Night Of,” “Banshee,” “Better Nate Than Ever.” Up next: “Not Suitable for Work” and “Furious,” both on Hulu, and Little Brother on Netflix. @MrEddieCooper. ABOLISH ICE.

Victor Cruz - Man 3 Victor Cruz is thrilled to make his Broadway debut! Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in the vibrant heart of the South Bronx, he began performing stand-up comedy at the tender age of sixteen and earned his BFA from the acting conservatory at SUNY Purchase College. His recent television appearances include “Matlock” (CBS), “Evil” (Paramount+), and “Law & Order: SVU.” He’s also the creator of the hit YouTube animated series “TITA,” where he writes, animates, and voices most of the characters. Offstage, Victor is a dedicated educator, teaching video production, drama, and language arts to English Language Learners (ELL). He extends heartfelt gratitude to his wife Liana, his children Leslie and EJ, his lovely mom Minerva, Gio and Arelis, his spiritual teacher Guru Enlightment, his spirits, and his Higher Power. IG: @realvictorcruz and visit titasworld.com

Eboni Flowers - Understudy Eureka Day (MTC/Friedman Theatre), Macbeth (Longacre Theater), Slave Play (Golden Theater/August Wilson Theater). Other credits include Disgraced (Singapore Repertory Theater), Too Heavy for Your Pocket (Roundabout Theater), A Raisin in the Sun (Williamstown Theater Festival), Father Comes Home from the Wars, Parts 1-3 (Yale Repertory Theater/A.C.T.), Dead Dog Park (Bedlam), Paradox of the Urban Cliché (Poetic Theater Productions). www.EboniFlowers.com

Joel Marsh Garland - Guard Joel Marsh Garland is a two-time SAG award-winning actor. He last appeared on Broadway in the 2014 revival of Of Mice and Men. He is well known for his TV work on “Orange is the New Black,” “Godfather of Harlem,” “The Last O.G.,” “Pokerface” and numerous other TV shows and movies. He has appeared Off-Broadway in notable productions at the Vineyard Theater and Playwright’s Horizons. Joel is a graduate of Bennington College and a frequent face at the 24 Hour plays. To Em, C, and G: Papa loves you.

Jared Wayne Gladly - Understudy Jared Wayne Gladly is an actor, singer, host, and voiceover artist. A Texas native, his professional career began on the stage of New York’s historic Apollo Theater as an ensemble cast member of the national tour of Dreamgirls. Since then, he has starred in several Broadway, Off-Broadway and regional theater productions, working under the direction of Bill T. Jones, Eric Ting, Rueben Santiago-Hudson, Kenny Leon, Des McAnuff, Dominique Morisseau, Susan Stroman, Casey Nicholaw, Patricia McGregor, and Toshi Reagon, among others. He is a proud alumnus of Houston’s High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (HSPVA) and holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from New York University. Gladly was most recently a cast member of the Broadway company of Disney’s Aladdin and is currently the voice of Barry, a commercial mascot for Cricket Wireless. Outside of his theatrical career, Mr. Gladly produces a weekly showcase, partners with Harlem-based community arts initiatives supporting Black and Brown artists, and/or partners with Broadway Serves or the F.C.B.C. Food Pantry in Harlem, NY. Jared is currently accepting meetings for additional representation. To keep up with the journey, follow Jared on IG: @jaredwaynegladly or visit www.jaredwaynegladly.com

Joe Joseph - Joe Joseph BROADWAY: English, The Kite Runner, The Band’s Visit. OFF-BROADWAY: House of McQueen, The Fears, 9 Kinds of Silence, Merrily We Roll Along, Loveless Texas, Baghdaddy. For Michael and Leandrew. Love & thanks to Dustin, Marc & Eden at Daniel Hoff. رحمة @gojoejoseph

Jeb Kreager - Man 2 Jeb Kreager is a New York City-based theatre, film, and television actor. He has numerous recurring and guest star TV credits, including “Mare of Easttown,” “The Undoing,” “Mindhunter,” “Marvel’s The Punisher,” “For Life,” “One Dollar,” “Outsiders,” “The Good Fight,” “Bull,” “Person of Interest,” “Chicago Med,” “Law & Order: SVU,” “Boardwalk Empire,” and will recur in F/X’s upcoming “Seven Sisters.” His voice work includes multiple appearances on “Late Night with Seth Myers.” Film credits include James Gray’s Armageddon Time, Gareth Edwards’ The Creator, Hell House LLC, Animal Husbandry, Funny Bunny, and more. Jeb has appeared onstage in the U.S., Europe, and Latin America. Recent work includes Heroes of the Fourth Turning (Playwrights Horizons – Obie Award), Evanston Salt Costs Climbing and Curse of the Starving Class (The New Group), Oslo (Lincoln Center Theater – Obie Award), and The Sister (Dutch Kills). He is a founding member of Philadelphia’s New Paradise Laboratories and has created 15 original works with the group. A native of southwestern Virginia, Jeb is a graduate of Virginia Tech, studied at Antonio Fava’s Teatro Piccolo Orologio in Reggio Emilia, Italy, and NYC’s Circle in the Square.