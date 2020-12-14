15 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!

BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!

December 14 at 3pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is James Monroe Iglehart!

December 17 at 8pm ET - 54 Below Premieres: Norm Lewis: Christmastime is Here

Norm Lewis and his holiday shows at Feinstein's/54 Below have become a New York City tradition over the past five years and this year will be no different as Broadway's charming and acclaimed leading man returns to perform a very special concert this year-online! Directed by Richard Jay-Alexander and Executive Produced by The Katz Company, the show will feature special guests: the extraordinary Sierra Boggess and Norm's cousin, the renowned Pastor Bobby Lewis, as well as a few surprises. So, cozy up with your favorite libations and snacks and let Norm bring you real joy in a year when we all need to have our spirits lifted!

December 18 at 7pm ET - A Swinging Birdland Christmas

For the ELEVENTH year, Klea Blackhurst, Jim Caruso and Billy Stritch will perform "A Swinging Birdland Christmas." Last year, the trio was proud to release the studio cd, "Christmas at Birdland," produced by Wayne Haun, released on Club44 Records, and distributed worldwide through Sony/Provident Distribution. (Rose to #2 on iTunes and #7 on Billboard)

December 20 at 8pm ET - The Seth Concert Series

Seth Rudetsky's internationally acclaimed Broadway concert series that first began in Provincetown at The Art House in 2011 will debut as a weekly virtual series entitled The Seth Concert Series. In its new format, the series will continue to offer viewers a seamless mix of behind-the-scenes stories prompted by Rudetsky's insightful, funny and revealing questions - and the music from the artists' stellar careers. This week's guest is Adam Pascal!

Available through December 19. Broadway singer/actor Nikki Renee Daniels will be in the spotlight. Spend the evening with Nikki Renee Daniels as she sings songs from her Broadway career and personal life. She explores the journey from young actor to motherhood and everything in between. As we live in these challenging times, Ms. Daniels brings an uplifting message of hope.

Available through December 20. Two-time Tony Nominee Eva Noblezada will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert. Eva Noblezada was discovered by a top New York casting agent when she was still in high school. Most recently, she originated the lead role of Eurydice in Hadestown on Broadway, a performance for which she received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Leading Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical. She was also nominated for her Broadway debut performance as Kim in Cameron Mackintosh's epic Miss Saigon revival, at age 21! Ms. Noblezada can also be seen opposite Lea Salonga in the new independent film "Yellow Rose," about a talented singer and undocumented Filipina whose mother is taken away by ICE.

On Demand - Veronica Swift with The Emmet Cohen Trio

Available through December 24. Radio Free Birdland, in partnership with Broadway World are pleased to present Veronica Swift with the Emmet Cohen Trio. At age 26, Veronica Swift is now being recognized around the country as one of the top young jazz singers on the scene. For this special engagement, ahead of their widely anticipated upcoming album release (Spring 2020) Veronica returns to the Birdland stage joined Emmet Cohen (piano), Yasushi Nakamura (bass) and Bryan Carter (drums).

On Demand - 54 Below Premieres: Broadway Princess Holiday Party

Available through December 26. Brush off your tiara and unleash your inner princess with Broadway's original Cinderella, Belle, and Jasmine as they celebrate the season in this hit concert, live from the concert's original home, Feinstein's/54 Below! Two-time Tony-nominee Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), Tony-nominee Susan Egan (Disney's Beauty and the Beast and voice of 'Meg' in Hercules), and Grammy-nominee Courtney Reed (Disney's Aladdin) host the festivities alongside their Fairy Godfairy (musical director extraordinaire), Benjamin Rauhala (Broadway's Fiddler on the Roof), resident Prince Adam J. Levy (Waitress), and special guest Aisha Jackson (Disney's Frozen).

On Demand - Carmen Cusack: Therapy

Available through January 3, 2021. Tony Award nominee Carmen Cusack brings her brand new show to The Space, marking her Vegas debut! With everything going on around us this year, Carmen is putting together a mixture of music that has kept her going during these crazy times. Expect some feel good tunes as well as much needed catharsis. Join her for a night of "Therapy".

Available through January 3, 2021. Hadestown star Reeve Carney will be in the spotlight, performing his very personal, intimate one-man show. Reeve Carney was recently cheered as Orpheus in the Broadway production of Hadestown. Prior to that, he was best known for the role of Dorian Gray in Showtime's hit series "Penny Dreadful" and for originating the role of Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the smash Broadway production Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark.

On Demand - Betsy Wolfe: A Pants Optional Holiday

Available through January 3, 2021. Broadway's Betsy Wolfe (Waitress, Falsettos) will be in the spotlight for a very special intimate concert "A Pants Optional Holiday and Other Things I Know in 2020". Jessica Vosk (Wicked) will make a special guest appearance to help Betsy spread the holiday cheer - a long awaited in person and socially-distanced collaboration not to be missed!

On Demand - ISAAC@CAFÉCARLYLE

Available through January 3, 2021. Isaac Mizrahi presents a special concert series full of stories and songs, delivered right to your living room. Filmed (without an audience) at the New York City landmark Café Carlyle, Mizrahi brings you four completely unique shows, each featuring a special guest. Mizrahi will be accompanied by his six-piece band, led by Ben Waltzer.

On Demand - Darius de Haas: Let Me Carry You This Christmas

Available through January 10, 2021. Holiday memories, joy, cheer and most of all, great music! In this outing, he brings the love of his favorite holiday to the Radio Free Birdland stage. Interweaving musical tributes to Nat King Cole, Whitney Houston, and Sarah Vaughan as well as his own musical family, Darius will sing songs celebrating cherished loved ones and heroes including "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "Who Would Imagine A King," and "This Christmas."

Full list of previously announced events:

December

12/21 - Adam Pascal & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/22 - Champian Fulton Christmas Show (TICKETS)

12/26 - 54 Below Premieres: Sondheim Unplugged (TICKETS)

12/27 - Kerry Butler & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)

12/28 - Kerry Butler & Seth Rudetsky (TICKETS)