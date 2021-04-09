10 Student Blogs to Check Out This Week - Rooftop Concerts, Diagnosing Senioritis & More!

Our student bloggers write about how they're coping with the current global health crisis, give insight on their school's performing arts programs, share their opinions on the latest theater news, and so much more.

Student Blog: How TodayTix is Safely Bringing Live Theatre Back to NYC

Student Blogger: Maura Consedine

Excerpt: While there is a light at the end of the tunnel as many shows are aiming for a Fall reopening, it is hard to know that it will still be quite a while before Broadway theaters are able to welcome back pre-pandemic sized crowds. So, when I saw that TodayTix would be hosting an outdoor concert series in an effort to reunite artists and audiences as live theatre is slowly re-introduced to New York City, I was ecstatic and immediately bought tickets for the first performance on April 2nd.

Student Blog: Letters from a Nobody in New York: #4 Meet a Professor, Molly Noerenberg (NYU)

Student Blogger: Liam Joshua Munn

Excerpt: Artists have to learn a plethora of skills and I think I know somebody knows a lot about being an artist and becoming a business owner in New York. Our guest this week is not only a Adjunct Voice Professor at New York University but she is also a business owner of the NYC Vocal Studio. Join me in welcoming Molly Noerenberg as we discuss all things NYU!

Student Blog: 11 Theatre-Adjacent Movies for Your Next Movie Night

Student Blogger: Aingea Venuto

Excerpt: Whether you do it in-person with your 'quarantine bubble', or online using a service like Netflix Party or Discord's video screening feature, here are some theatre movies and pro-shots to add to your Friday night plans.

Student Blog: Pittsburgh Playhouse's Dance Nation: Learning the Routine

Student Blogger: Mary Felix

Excerpt: The Pittsburgh Playhouse's production of Dance Nation began fully online, with auditions and a read through over Zoom. Yet, in only a month's time, the team of this show has blocked, rehearsed, and perfected Clare Barron's masterpiece of a show. Rehearsals first began with learning dance routines. But, now, practices have ended in full run throughs in the rehearsal space.

Student Blog: You Are You, They Are They

Student Blogger: Claudia Quintero

Excerpt: There is always in the room someone that is good at dancing, or directing, or you name it and sometimes we may feel with temptation to compare ourselves but we have to always remember that we are humans, we are doing the best that we can, and if you are in the room doing what you love and learning, that is more than enough.

Student Blog: 4 Musical Theatre Roles I Would Love to Play

Student Blogger: Holden Childress

Excerpt: As an actor, I've gotten to play a lot of really fun and memorable roles, from vampire hunter Van Helsing to a naked mole rat who likes to put on clothes. I even got to cross one of my dream roles off my bucket list a couple years ago when I played Michael in Be More Chill. But that was only one role; I've still got several others on the list that I would love to play. So, without further delay, here they are, ranked based on how much I want to play them.

Student Blog: Self Care Is As Productive As Doing Homework

Student Blogger: David Lopena

Excerpt: I'm sure you don't hear this enough, but you deserve a day off. A day where you absolutely don't need to do anything, but take care of yourself and relax. Whether it's for a mental or physical break, I feel that sometimes we forget that a day to ourselves is just as important and as productive as any other day.

Student Blog: The Impact of Theatre

Student Blogger: Bryce Romleski

Excerpt: Especially within a military community, where families and people are often left isolated, theatre unites people together with the promise of finding a sense of self and belonging within performance. For children who miss a deployed parent, theatre is something that takes their mind off the absence.

Student Blog: Let's Drop Some BARS - Beatboxing, Acting, Rapping, Singing

Student Blogger: Isabella Schiavon

Excerpt: BARS is a hip-hop music theatre-based improv show which combines classic music theatre with contemporary skills in beatboxing and rapping. The culturally diverse and stylistically dynamic cast will pilot this interactive audience experience through the world of improvisational sketch comedy while creating scenes and songs (both lyrics and music) on the spot. Each show will present a unique combination of characters, scenes, and material using audience input.

Student Blog: So You Want To Talk About Senioritis

Student Blogger: Kelly Schwantes

Excerpt: If you're not familiar with the term, senioritis is the feeling students get their final year in college, high school, or even middle school (we've all been there, 8th grade is hard). As we understand it, there are two main kinds of senioritis: nostalgia and anxiety. Let us take a moment to examine each strain in an attempt to self-diagnose.