THE MINUTES on Broadway to Donate Portion of Ticket Sales to Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund

The producers and company of Steppenwolf's production of The Minutes on Broadway announced today that a portion of ticket sales will go to support global humanitarian organization Save the Children's Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund.

"On behalf of our fellow producers, Tracy, Anna, and the entire company, we take this step in support of the men, woman and children affected by the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Ukraine," said producers Jeffrey Richards and Rebecca Gold.

More information about the Ukraine Crisis Relief Fund is available at SaveTheChildren.org.

Performances of The Minutes by Tracy Letts, directed by Anna D. Shapiro, will begin Saturday, April 2, 2022 at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Broadway. Opening is on Sunday, April 17, 2022.

The cast of The Minutes includes Ian Barford, Blair Brown, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Danny McCarthy, Jessie Mueller, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton, Noah Reid, Jeff Still.

The Minutes, the record-breaking hit production from Steppenwolf Theatre Company, takes a hard look at the inner workings of a city council meeting and the hypocrisy, greed and ambition that bubble to the surface when a newcomer to the small town of Big Cherry starts to ask the wrong questions. Why is someone on the council mysteriously missing? What happened to all those bicycles? Is there skullduggery afoot with the city's finances? What's the deal with the available parking space? What the F is going on with the Lincoln Smackdown? And why are The Minutes from the last meeting being kept secret? "Nothing in this explosive 90-minute play is as it seems...A real-life heart-in-the-mouth experience," declares the Chicago Tribune. Part "Parks & Recreation," part "Twilight Zone," this powerful, resonant, and funny portrayal of democracy in action proves that everything you know can change-it's just a matter of minutes. After all, the smallest towns keep the biggest secrets.

This is a 16-week limited engagement through Sunday, July 24, 2022.

The production will feature scenic design by David Zinn, costume design by Ana Kuzmanić, lighting design by Brian MacDevitt, sound design and original music by André Pluess, hair and wig design by Tom Watson, choreography by Ty Defoe, dramaturgy by Edward Sobel and casting by Caparelliotis Casting.

Ian Barford, Cliff Chamberlain, K. Todd Freeman, Tracy Letts, Sally Murphy, Austin Pendleton and Anna D. Shapiro are members of the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble.

The producing team is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Carl Moellenberg, Spencer Ross, Louise Gund with Elizabeth Armstrong, Blakeman Entertainment, HornosBerger, Across the River Productions, Stewart F. Lane/Bonnie Comley/Leah Lane, Kathleen K. Johnson, Jayne Baron Sherman, Emily Dobbs, Robert Flicker, Jacob Soroken Porter, and The Shubert Organization.

Though it is being performed at Studio 54, The Minutes is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.