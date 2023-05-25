& JULIET Partners With Meena Harris' Phenomenal Media With Exclusive 'Confident' Sweatshirt

& Juliet and Phenomenal Media are partnering to benefit The Phenomenal Theatre Fund, an initiative to champion the next generation of visionary storytellers at the most critical stages of their artistic journey. With a brand new exclusive “CONFIDENT” sweatshirt – an ode to one of the musical's fan-favorite numbers – & Juliet and Phenomenal are bringing fans and advocates their new favorite wardrobe staple.

The “CONFIDENT” sweatshirt is available now on the Phenomenal Media website for $65, with net proceeds benefiting The Phenomenal Theatre Fund. The exclusive item features Phenomenal's signature text style and a shade of pink perfectly suited for & Juliet.

Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & JULIET is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt's Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way” and, of course, “Confident.” Because…what's wrong with being confident?

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn't ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet's new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name.

The full creative team for the Broadway production of & Juliet includes 2023 Tony Award nominee David West Read (Book), Max Martin & Friends (Music & Lyrics), Luke Sheppard (Direction), 2023 Tony Award nominee Jennifer Weber (Choreography), 2023 Tony Award Nominees Bill Sherman (Musical Supervision, Co-Orchestrations and Arrangements) and Dominic Fallacaro (Orchestrations and Music Director), Soutra Gilmour (Scenic Design), 2023 Tony Award nominee Paloma Young (Costume Design), 2023 Tony Award nominee Howard Hudson (Lighting Design), 2023 Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen (Sound Design), Andrzej Goulding (Video & Projection Design) and J. Jared Janas (Hair, Wig & Makeup Design). US Casting is by Stephen Kopel and Carrie Gardner, CSA. & Juliet is Executive Produced on Broadway by Eva Price.

& Juliet had its World Premiere in September 2019 at the Manchester Opera House in England, before moving to London's West End, where it won three Olivier Awards, and 6 WhatsOnStage Awards before playing its final performance at the Shaftesbury Theatre in March 2023. The show had its North American premiere in July 2022 in Toronto, where it broke box office records and played to standing-room-only audiences, before heading to Broadway, where it's again broken box office records and plays nightly to sold-out crowds. An Australian production of & Juliet premiered in February 2023 at Melbourne's Regent Theatre, and the show will launch a North American Tour in 2024.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of & Juliet was released in October 2022 on Atlantic Records and is available wherever streaming music is played.

& Juliet is produced on Broadway by Max Martin, Tim Headington, Theresa Steele Page, Jenny Petersson, Martin Dodd and Eva Price.

Tickets for & Juliet (starting at $79.00) are available at andjulietbroadway.com. For day-of rush tickets, TodayTix users can sign up for an alert to be notified when tickets are available to purchase. Rush tickets will be available each performance day (minus select blackout dates) at 9am, on a first-come, first-served basis on TodayTix for $39 per ticket. Standing room tickets will be $45 per ticket, and available for purchase in-person at the box office of the Sondheim Theatre the day of sold-out performances only, pending availability. Running time is 2 hours and 30 minutes, including one intermission. Though it is being performed at the Stephen Sondheim Theatre, & Juliet is not a Roundabout Theatre Company production.