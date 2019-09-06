Tickets For THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center Go On Sale Sept. 13

Cameron Mackintosh's spectacular new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. for the triumphant return engagement at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center.



With newly reinvented staging and stunning scenic design, this new version of PHANTOM is performed by a cast and orchestra of 52, making this one of the largest productions on tour in North America.



Tickets for THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA start at $50 and go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Fox Cities P.A.C. ticket office in person, or through Ticketmaster online or by phone at (800) 982-2787. Groups of 10 or more can purchase tickets by calling (920) 730-3786. Additional fees may apply. Performance schedule, prices and cast are subject to change without notice.



For more information on the production and a video sneak peek, please visit www.ThePhantomOfTheOpera.com/ustour/



Andrew Lloyd Webber said, "Having received great critical acclaim in the U.K. and North America, I am really pleased that Laurence Connor's new production of PHANTOM will continue to tour the U.S. playing in tandem with the Broadway production which just celebrated 31 years at the Majestic Theatre."



Cameron Mackintosh said, "With PHANTOM still the reigning champion as the longest-running production on Broadway after 31 phenomenal years, with no end in sight, I'm delighted that this spectacular new production of PHANTOM has been as well-received in the U.S. as the brilliant original and has already been seen by over 4.5 million people across North America since it opened in November 2013. With an exciting new design and staging, retaining Maria Björnson's amazing costumes, the new PHANTOM is thrilling audiences and critics alike all over again.







