Review: HELL'S KITCHEN at Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

Set against the grit, rhythm, and unmatched energy of 1990s New York City, Hell’s Kitchen translates Alicia Keys’ personal narrative and iconic catalog into a timeless coming-of-age story rooted in one of the city’s most well-known and misunderstood neighborhoods. More than a jukebox musical, the show is a reflection on and exploration of adolescence, ambition, and survival shaped by the people and places that leave permanent marks on us. In its first national touring production, Hell’s Kitchen brings the raw pulse of a city and the universal ache of growing up. But the story is not just about one person. The uniqueness of this story is that it allows each audience member to reflect on their own personal story and consider how their story can and should be told.

The overall design of the show is stunning. The scenic design captures the intense weight of the concrete jungle while also weaving in a lighting and projection scheme that at times brings levity and vibrance, very reflective of the titular neighborhood. Costuming was intentional and deliciously 90’s, allowing the choreography to thrive with every pop, turn, and isolation. It beautifully captured an era as well as a culture and community.

At its center of this story is Ali, played by Maya Drake. The role is portrayed with remarkable freshness and emotional openness by a performer whose youthfulness is not just evident, but essential. She brings a sparkling sincerity to the role, wide-eyed yet determined, making Ali’s journey feel immediate and deeply personal. There is an unmistakable sense that we are watching a young artist at the beginning of something special. It’s thrilling to imagine where her voice, instincts, and storytelling will be five years from now as she continues to refine an already compelling craft.

With Kennedy Caughell as Jersey, the production finds its emotional and vocal anchor. A true powerhouse, she delivers the show’s most arresting performance in “Pawn It All,” a moment so raw and commanding it deserves a mid-show standing ovation. Beyond the sheer vocal force, her performance reveals a layered transformation as we witness her story unfold through the complicated, tender relationship with her daughter. Her Jersey is bruised but unbroken, hardened by circumstance yet still capable of profound love, and that duality gives the show much of its emotional weight.

Davis, played by Desmond Sean Ellington, enters the story with vocals so smooth and seductive they practically float through the theater. There is a sensuality to his sound that makes you swoon, even as the character keeps you distanced morally. You’re never quite sure if he’s worthy of trust, but the brilliance of his performance lies in how badly you want him to be. It’s a balancing act of charm and ambivalence, and it’s played with effortless confidence. Davis serves as a quiet social commentary on how charisma and talent can blur accountability. His warm presence makes him easy to root for, even when his actions are a red flag warning, highlighting how society tends to excuse emotional irresponsibility when it comes wrapped in artistic promise. The performance smartly leans into that tension, asking the audience to examine why charm often outweighs consequence.

Knuck, meanwhile, quickly becomes the soul of Hell’s Kitchen. JonAvery Worrell’s portrayal beautifully captures all that is misunderstood about New York and the neighborhood itself, the toughness that masks generosity, the rough edges that protect something deeply human. Positioned at the center of the story’s moral gravity, Knuck is in many ways the catalyst for change in nearly every character around him, and the performance clearly defines why his presence matters. He is the quiet constant, the reminder that guidance often comes from the least expected places. Worrell is impeccable in his delivery, grounding every moment with deep clarity. His performance never chases attention, yet it commands it, using precision and restraint to give weight to every line and gesture. He embodies the wisdom earned from hard experience and makes his influence on each character feel earned and essential.

Miss Liza Jane arrives with perfectly seasoned vocals that feel lived-in and wise, ideal for a role that resonates long after she leaves the stage. Roz White performs in a way that opens the door for reflection, challenging us to consider the people who shape us in both our best and worst moments. There’s warmth, restraint, and depth in every note she sings. Her vocal style leans not into contemporary Broadway but rather delivers a sound that is soulful and nearly canonical.

The ensemble deserves equal praise, moving as one through choreography that feels nearly hand-stiched into the narrative rather than pressed on top of it. Each step, gesture, and formation enhances the emotional stakes, amplifying joy, tension, and heartbreak with precision and purpose. It’s storytelling through motion, and it elevates the entire production. A beautifully diverse group of performers, the ensemble drives and heightens each scene, making them a powerful force for this onstage community.

All of this is carried by Alicia Keys’ music, exquisitely reimagined for the Broadway stage. Familiar songs take on new textures and dramatic resonance, serving character and story without losing the soul that made them iconic. Hell’s Kitchen doesn’t just showcase Great Performances—it reminds us how music, movement, and story can come together to reflect who we are, where we come from, and who we might still become.

Hell’s Kitchen is only in town for a short run, and missing it would mean overlooking one of the true surprises of the season. What may arrive with the expectations of a jukebox musical leaves as something far more resonant, urgent, soulful, and unexpectedly profound. This is a show that rewards immediacy and demands to be experienced live, fueled by performances and storytelling that linger long after the final note.

