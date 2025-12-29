Last Chance to Vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards; YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN Leads Best Musical!

Get all the top news & discounts for Appleton & beyond.
This is the final chance to vote for the 2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Awards. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve! The deadline to vote is December 31, 2025 at midnight.
The 2025 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2024 through September 30, 2025. Winners will be announced in January.
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
2025 BroadwayWorld Appleton, WI Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Jamel Booth
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
33%
Erin LaFond
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
20%
Erin Gerred
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
19%
Doug Clemons
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
15%
Tessa Komorowski-Jindra
- SWING!
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
13%Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Claran LaViolette
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
33%
Beth Wynveen
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
24%
Em Schaller
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
14%
Debra Jolly
- HAMLET
- Play-by-Play Theatre
11%
Raechal Wozniak-Sanford
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
9%
Cassidy MacArthur
- THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH
- Green Bay Community Theater
6%
April Beiswenger
- HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
3%Best Direction Of A Musical
Larry Marcus
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
34%
Mary Ehlinger
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
21%
Erin LaFond
- ALICE BY HEART
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
19%
Joe Gallo
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
16%
Doug Clemons
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
10%Best Direction Of A Play
Kevin James Sievert
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
21%
Dave Zochert
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
18%
Carolyn Silverberg
- HAMLET
- Play-by-Play Theatre
17%
Hannah Otto
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
12%
Sandy Zochert
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
8%
Mike Eserkaln
- DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
7%
Rochelle Van Erem
- THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH
- Green Bay Community Theater
6%
Stephen Rupsch
- HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
6%
Martin W. Prevost
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
4%Best Ensemble YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
28%ALICE BY HEART
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
14%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
12%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
11%THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
9%GODSPELL
- Birder Players
6%ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
5%SWING!
- The Fost Inn Arts Collective
4%THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES
- Vintage Theatre
3%DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
2%THROWING STONES AT THE SUN
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
2%THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH
- Green Bay Community Theater
2%HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
1%THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
1%Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ally Swigert
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
29%
Kevin James Sievert
- SWING!
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
19%
Andrew Schmitz
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
13%
Scott Wirtz-Olsen
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
12%
Kit Honkanen
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
12%
Noah Verhasselt
- AMÉLIE
- Peter Quince Performing Company
6%
Pete Dignan
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
5%
April Beiswenger
- HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
3%
Kit Honkanen
- THE LAWSUIT
- PACT
1%Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Tom Kamenick
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
27%
Mary Ehlinger
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
24%
Donna Kummer
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
20%
Sam Oswald
- SWING!
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
15%
David Bowman
- THROWING STONES AT THE SUN
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
14%Best Musical YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
40%ALICE BY HEART
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
24%NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
20%RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
16%Best New Play Or Musical THROWING STONES AT THE SUN
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
40%DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
39%THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
21%Best Performer In A Musical
Chloe Johanek
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
15%
Kelsey Denae
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
15%
Jaclyn Patterson
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
14%
Amanda Hartlaub
- LEGALLY BLONDE
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
10%
Bradley Wooten
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
8%
Bella Geisthardt
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
8%
Joe Gallo
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
8%
Lydia Skarivoda
- 9 TO 5 THE MUSICAL
- Calumet County Community Theatre
7%
Tom Kamenick
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
6%
Greg Pragel
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
5%
Timmy Wiverstad
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
5%Best Performer In A Play
Ethan Stokes
- HAMLET
- Play-by-Play Theatre
17%
Emilee E. Carroll
- MISERY
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
17%
Raechal Wozniak-Sanford
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
13%
Aubrey Duncan
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
12%
Rachel Moldenhauer
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
10%
Eric D. Westphal
- DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
8%
Kathy Treankler
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
6%
Jessica Iannitello
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
5%
Michelle Albright-Gauthier
- DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
4%
Raziel Dixon
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
4%
James Hickey
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
3%Best Play THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
20%A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
20%HAMLET
- Play-by-Play Theatre
19%MISERY
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
18%ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
10%DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
6%THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
4%HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
3%Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Art Stewart & Lisa Stewart
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
19%
Scott Wirtz-Olsen
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
16%
Kevin James Sievert
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
15%
Michael Gegare
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
11%
Brennan Christianson
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
10%
Phillip Jindra
- BLITHE SPIRIT
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
10%
Sandy Zochert
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
8%
April Beiswenger
- HEROES OF THE FOURTH TURNING
- Theatre Z
4%
Martin W Prevost
- DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- PACT
4%
Patricia Grimm
- THE CHARITABLE SISTERHOOD OF THE SECOND TRINITY VICTORY CHURCH
- Green Bay Community Theater
3%Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Kit Honkanen
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
27%
Jeff Lafond and Kevin James Sievert
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
24%
David Watters
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
21%
Kevin James Sievert
- ALICE BY HEART
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
18%
Erin Basten
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
11%Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Lisa Koepsell
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
15%
Asher Stokes
- ALICE BY HEART
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
14%
Betsy Sorensen
- NEXT TO NORMAL
- Play-by-Play Theatre
12%
Miriam Fabian
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
10%
Austin McGrath
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
10%
Amanda Hartlaub
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
7%
Sharon Quinn
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
6%
Lydia Skarivoda
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
5%
Joshua Ludens
- ALICE BY HEART
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
5%
Duncan Doherty
- YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN
- Sheboygan Theatre Company
4%
Kaetlyn Alston
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
4%
Sydney Hayashi
- RENT
- Ghostlight Theatre
4%
Quintella Groothoff
- ALICE BY HEART
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
3%Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Eric D. Westphal
- HAMLET
- Play-by-Play Theatre
17%
Darby McCarthy
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
16%
Carrie Counihan
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
14%
Gavin J. Annette
- FIVE WOMEN WEARING THE SAME DRESS
- Forst Inn Arts Collective
11%
Madelyn Glosny
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
8%
Ross Dippel
- A DOLL'S HOUSE
- The Forst Inn Arts Collective
8%
Scott Crane
- ADA AND THE ENGINE
- Green Bay Community Theater
7%
Katie Schroeder
- DREAMING OF A DARK CHRISTMAS
- Green Bay Community Theater
6%
Valerie Rivas
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
4%
Lexi Wallenberg
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
3%
Doug Landwehr
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
2%
James Hickey
- THE TIN WOMAN
- Green Bay Community Theater
2%
Michelle Albright-Gauthier
- THE LAWSUIT
- PACT
1%
Nicolai von Grumbkow
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
1%
Ves Stanford
- THE LAWSUIT
- Stage Ten Seventeen
1%Favorite Local Theatre
Sheboygan Theatre Company
32%
The Forst Inn Arts Collective
21%
Green Bay Community Theater
18%
Ghostlight Theatre
11%
Play-by-Play Theatre
11%
Calumet County Community Theatre
3%
Stage Ten Seventeen
2%
Theatre Z
2%
PACT
1%