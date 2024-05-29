MAKE MUSIC DAY Returns To Downtown Appleton With Interactive Music Events In June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Make Music Day returns to Downtown Appleton on Friday, June 21. For the seventh year, community members of all ages, abilities and backgrounds will have the opportunity to "join the band" by engaging with free, interactive music workshops as part of Make Music Appleton.

As part of this global celebration of music for the past seven years, Make Music Appleton is curated by Heid Music's Appleton location along with numerous collaborators including Appleton Area School District, Appleton Downtown, Inc., Fox Cities Performing Arts Center, Lawrence University and Mile of Music/Willems Marketing & Events.

Make Music Day (Fête de la Musique) is an international celebration held on the longest day of the year which is coordinated by the Make Music Alliance and presented by the NAMM Foundation (National Association of Music Merchants). People of all ages and skill levels across the world engage in music-making opportunities in more than 2,000 cities throughout 120 countries, including 154 cities in the United States. In 2024, people across the country will be engaging in more than 5,000 live and free music-making workshops and events.

At 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 21 in Houdini Plaza, Appleton Mayor Jake Woodford will proclaim the day as Make Music Day in Appleton, inviting all community members to participate in the day's hands-on music events. Immediately following the proclamation, attendees are invited to join in an interactive mariachi workshop led by LUMÉ.

"At Heid Music, we are thrilled to be part of Make Music Day, a celebration that embodies the spirit of community through music," said Heid Music's President DeDe Heid. "This event is a testament to the power of collaboration and the belief that music is for everyone. We believe in the unifying power of music to bring people together and its profound benefits for mental and physical health. Make Music Day provides a joyful platform for positive expression, fostering connections and spreading happiness throughout our community."

This year's schedule includes several participation events for all ages and abilities on Friday, June 21. A selection of workshops and events for Make Music Appleton are listed below. All events are subject to change and substitution. For more information on the full schedule of activities for Make Music Day in Appleton, visit www.makemusicday.org/appleton.

11:00 a.m. — 11:50 a.m. Mayoral Proclamation of Make Music Day in Appleton/Intro to Mariachi Houdini Plaza

11:00 a.m. — 11:30 a.m. Family Music with Ms. Karli Heid Music

11:30 a.m. — 12:30 p.m. Dance Workshop with Moulin Rouge! The Musical cast members. YMCA Interested workshop attendees will need to register for this free event.

11:30 a.m. — 12:15 p.m. Roomful of Pianos Heid Music

12:00 p.m. — 1:00 p.m. Intro to Bluegrass Jamming Heid Music

1:00 p.m. — 1:45 p.m. In Harmony Workshop — Inclusive Music-Making with Expressive Therapies Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Kimberly-Clark Theater

1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. Woodwind, Brass, Orchestral Petting Zoo Heid Music

1:00 p.m. — 5:00 p.m. Open Mic Heid Music — Guitar area

1:30 p.m. — 2:00 p.m. Exploring the Music of Trinidad — Steel Drum/Jumbie Jam Fun Heid Music

2:00 p.m. — 2:45 p.m. Dragon Legacy Workshop with Northeast Wisconsin Chinese Association Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Kimberly-Clark Theater

2:00 p.m. — 2:45 p.m. Harmonica Workshop 101 Heid Music

3:00 p.m. — 3:45 p.m. Flower Pot Music Workshop Heid Music

3:00 p.m. — 3:45 p.m. IndUS of Fox Valley Workshop Fox Cities Performing Arts Center — Kimberly-Clark Theater

5:00 p.m. — 5:45 p.m. Closing Showcase Houdini Plaza



"We are so proud to be one of the local organizations bringing our community together for another year of Make Music Appleton," said Fox Cities Performing Arts Center's President and CEO Maria Van Laanen. "Everyone is welcome to be part of and enjoy the various music workshops taking place at the Center and in Downtown Appleton. Regardless of age, background and ability, music connects us though its own, universal language. Celebrate the diversity of the Fox Valley region at Make Music Appleton through various music styles representative of our community and beyond."

All events will take place rain or shine. In the event of rain or other weather circumstances, events will be moved to an indoor location. For more information on the full schedule of activities for Make Music Day in Appleton, visit www.makemusicday.org/appleton.

ABOUT MAKE MUSIC DAY

Held annually on June 21 to coincide with the summer solstice, Make Music Day is part of the international Fête de la Musique taking place in more than 2,000 cities across 120 countries. The daylong, musical free-for-all celebrates music in all its forms, encouraging people to band together and play in free public concerts. This year, over 150 U.S. cities and the entire states of Connecticut, Hawaii, Missouri, North Carolina, Texas, Vermont, and Wisconsin are organizing Make Music celebrations, encompassing thousands of music-making opportunities nationwide. Make Music Day is presented by The NAMM Foundation and coordinated by the nonprofit Make Music Alliance. For more information, please visit www.makemusicday.org.

