Bradley Klingsporn, CPA Named Chief Financial Officer of Fox Cities Performing Arts Center

The Fox Cities Performing Arts Center has appointed Bradley Klingsporn as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, Bradley will leverage his expertise in non-profit accounting and strategic planning, and his passion for people, to drive organizational success and make a meaningful impact within the community.

Bradley holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration in Accounting and is a Certified Public Accountant in the state of Wisconsin. His educational background set the foundation for his extensive professional career which started in the Government Accountability Office and USAID Office of the Inspector General leading to his local work at Wipfli LLP, Brown County and most recently as the CFO at Family Services of Northeast Wisconsin.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bradley to the Fox Cities P.A.C. team,” said Maria Van Laanen, President and CEO of the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center “His exceptional experience and commitment to community building fits so well with our mission to serve as a multicultural gathering place for all.”

Outside of his professional pursuits, Bradley enjoys spending time with his wife and children and has a passion for travel, with his most memorable trips including his wedding on the Mediterranean in France and a visit to South Africa.