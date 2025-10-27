 tracker
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows (beta) Register Games Grosses

UNDEAD & UNDRESSED Returns to Alaska

The final performance will take place on October 31 at 7:30pm at The Broken Blender.

By: Oct. 27, 2025
UNDEAD & UNDRESSED Returns to Alaska Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Undead & Undressed is returning to Alaska. The final performance will take place on October 31 at 7:30pm at The Broken Blender. They’re back from the grave—and taking it all off.

Join in for a night of fright and delight as the undead rise to tease, tantalize, and terrify in Undead and Undressed, a burlesque spectacle where the afterlife gets a whole lot sexier

Expect hauntingly hot acts, macabre glamour, and enough graveyard glitter to wake the dead.

It’s horror. It’s humor. It’s half-naked hellfire. Dare to be seduced by the shadows - get your tickets now to Undead & Undressed

Feel the vibe and dress the part—audience costumes are highly encouraged, so come decked out as your favorite undead creature!



Regional Awards

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community!

Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age.

Learn More

Need more Anchorage Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

RATE & REVIEW ON MY SHOWS

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
81 ratings

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Death Becomes Her
129 ratings

Death Becomes Her
Maybe Happy Ending
120 ratings

Maybe Happy Ending
Just in Time
95 ratings

Just in Time

Activate Your MY SHOWS Profile


Videos