UNDEAD & UNDRESSED Returns to Alaska

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Undead & Undressed is returning to Alaska. The final performance will take place on October 31 at 7:30pm at The Broken Blender. They’re back from the grave—and taking it all off.

Join in for a night of fright and delight as the undead rise to tease, tantalize, and terrify in Undead and Undressed, a burlesque spectacle where the afterlife gets a whole lot sexier

Expect hauntingly hot acts, macabre glamour, and enough graveyard glitter to wake the dead.

It’s horror. It’s humor. It’s half-naked hellfire. Dare to be seduced by the shadows - get your tickets now to Undead & Undressed

Feel the vibe and dress the part—audience costumes are highly encouraged, so come decked out as your favorite undead creature!

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More