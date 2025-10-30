KATTAM AND HIS TAM-TAMS Arrives In Anchorage This November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a five-year delay, Kattam and His Tam-Tams, the world music performance created by percussionist and storyteller Kattam Laraki-Côté, will be presented by Alaska Junior Theater from November 4–7, 2025, at the Atwood Concert Hall in the Alaska Center for the Performing Arts.

ABOUT THE PERFORMANCE

The production combines rhythm, movement, and narrative to explore musical traditions from Africa, the Middle East, and India. Using instruments such as the djembe, balafon, darbouka, and dhol, Kattam introduces audiences to a range of styles including African rap, Moroccan trance, desert dance, and Bollywood rhythms.

“Kattam’s show is a full-body experience,” said Lainie Dreas, Executive Director of Alaska Junior Theater. “It’s educational, cultural, and fun. Kids dance. Parents dance. Even our teachers dance. And the best part? They’re learning about the world while they do it.”

Kattam performs with the aid of a puppet companion and engages audiences of all ages in participatory segments that connect rhythm, storytelling, and cultural exchange.

ABOUT THE ARTIST

A performer of Québécois and Moroccan heritage, Kattam Laraki-Côté studied with musicians in Guinea, India, and Cuba, developing a wide-ranging understanding of global percussion traditions. He has appeared at events including the Vancouver Winter Olympics and with Cirque du Soleil, and continues to tour internationally in educational and concert settings.

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

School Performances

November 4–6, 2025 | 10:30 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. | Grades Pre-K–8

Public Performance

Friday, November 7, 2025 | 7:00 p.m.

Location: Atwood Concert Hall, Alaska Center for the Performing Arts

TICKETS AND INFORMATION

Tickets are available at CenterTix.com or by phone at (907) 263-ARTS. Additional details about Alaska Junior Theater’s season can be found at akjt.org.

