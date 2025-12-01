THESE BIRDS Comes to Theater Alaska in January

🎭 NEW! Anchorage Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Anchorage & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater Alaska is set to present These Birds: Stories of Living and Dying, an interview-based play by Merry Ellefson that explores death, compassion and community through first-hand stories gathered from Juneau residents. The production, which the company says was inspired by conversations with residents of “every age and walk of life,” runs Jan. 29 through Feb. 15, 2026.

Theater Alaska described the piece as an opportunity for audiences to “discover compassion, courage, and community in the face of life’s final mystery,” and noted that the production is supported in part by the Juneau Arts and Humanities Council and the City and Borough of Juneau. Merry Ellefson is credited as co-creator and playwright, with Ryan Conarro directing.

Ticketing information for These Birds is currently listed as “TBD” on the company’s website; patrons are advised to sign up for updates at Theater Alaska’s site or contact the company directly for the latest on performance times and ticket availability via the email address listed on the show page.

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More