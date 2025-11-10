Portland Cello Project Will Perform Radiohead in Anchorage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Fan-favorite Portland Cello Project returns to Anchorage with a bold, genre-bending homage to Radiohead, featuring brass, percussion, and guest vocalists. Portland’s premier alt-classical group delivers fresh takes on Radiohead gems before launching into OK Computer, performing the landmark album live and in full.

All classically trained and creatively untamed, these string sorcerers shift between epic swells and tender whispers. You’ll hear echoes of Bach, Stravinsky, and a touch of distortion pedal—but more than that, you’ll feel the music take shape around you, one surprising layer at a time. “This indie orchestra gives classical music a jolt of energy.” — Spin

Prepare for a little angst, a lot of cello, and 100% sonic innovation.

Quinn Christopherson is an Ahtna and Iñupiaq songwriter and recording artist from Anchorage, Alaska. He gained national attention after winning NPR’s Tiny Desk Contest in 2019 and has since toured across the U.S. and Canada, opening for artists like Portugal. The Man, Sharon Van Etten, and Jason Isbell. His songs are personal, honest, and rooted in storytelling. Quinn released his debut album, Write Your Name in Pink, in 2022. Most recently, he collaborated with Pattie Gonia and Yo-Yo Ma on a song for climate justice.

Aspenyarrow is an emerging singer-songwriter from Alaska, blending the introspective storytelling of Maisie Peters with the ethereal soundscapes of Imogen Heap. Drawing inspiration from artists like Lizzy McAlpine, Dodie, and Phoebe Bridgers, Aspenyarrow crafts songs that explore the complexities of mental health, relationships, and self-discovery.

Love Theater in Anchorage? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More