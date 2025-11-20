HAY FEVER Comes to Alaska PAC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hay Fever is coming to Alaska PAC. Performances will run Nov 21, 2025 - Dec 21, 2025 at Cyrano's Theatre Building.

Hoping for a quiet weekend in the country with some guests, David Bliss, a novelist, and his wife, Judith, a retired actress, find quiet an impossible dream when their high-spirited children, Simon and Sorel, appear with guests of their own.

A houseful of drama waits to be ignited as misunderstandings and tempers flare. With Judith’s new flame and David’s newest literary “inspiration” keeping company as the children follow suit, the Bliss family lives up to its name as the “quiet weekend” comes to an exhausting and hilarious finale worthy of Feydeau.

