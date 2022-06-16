Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THE FAB FOUR Comes to Anchorage This Week

The performance is on June 17 at the Discovery Theatre.

Jun. 16, 2022 Â 
If you want to experience the best Beatles tribute ever, you won't want to miss The Fab Four-The Ultimate Tribute.

The Emmy Award Winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude", the Fab Four will make you think you are watching the real thing.

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career, and this loving tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico and Brazil.

The performance is on June 17 at the Discovery Theatre. Learn more at https://centertix.com/events/the-fab-four-the-ultimate-tribute.





