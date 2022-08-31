Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Perseverance Theatre To Open 2022-2023 Season With World Premiere Of WHERE THE SUMMIT MEETS THE STARS

Where The Summit Meets The Stars is an ethereal Alaska Native story driven by music, dance, and the culture of the Tlingit people.

Aug. 31, 2022  

This fall, Perseverance Theatre will welcome the community back for the 44th Season, opening with Frank Henry Kaash Katasse's (Tsaagweidí Tlingit) original play Where The Summit Meets The Stars, opening October 7th, 2022 and running on the Perseverance Mainstage until October 23rd, 2022.

Where The Summit Meets The Stars is an ethereal Alaska Native story driven by music, dance, and the culture of the Tlingit people. When a near-death experience derails her flight through Southeast Alaska, Rose awakens to find herself in the care of the kind man who pulled her to safety. As they journey by boat through the darkness and fog, Rose untangles the mysteries of her past, questions the world around her, and comes to an inescapable crossroads. Featuring Juneau talent Erin Tripp as Rose and Jake Waid as John / Tleik Kaa, Perseverance Theatre welcomes back Kenny Ray Ramos as Tony, Ed Littlefied as Ixt/Musician, and features Jill Meserve as the Musician's Apprentice.

Frank Henry Kaash Katasse is Alaska Native from the Tsaagweidí Tlingit clan . Frank is an actor, author, director, producer, improviser, author, educator, screenwriter, and playwright whose works include They Don't Talk Back, and Spirit of The Valley. Where the Summit Meets The Stars performs on the Perseverance Mainstage October 7th - 23rd, 2022.

Performances begin at 7:30 PM AKST Wednesday through Saturday. Performances begin at 4:00 PM AKST on Sundays. Season Subscriptions for Perseverance Theatre's 44th Season are now available online at PTALASKA.ORG. Tickets for Where The Summit Meets The Stars will be available soon by going online or calling the Box Office at (907) 463 - TIXS (8497)




