Broadway Alaska Announces 2023/2024 Season

Broadway Alaska, a Nederlander presentation, has announced its inaugural season to begin in August 2023.

HAMILTON, Come From Away, SIX: The Musical and Disney's ALADDIN will round out the first season presented by Broadway Alaska, bringing four nationally-touring shows to Alaska at the Alaska Center of the Performing Arts (ACPA) in Downtown Anchorage for the 23/24 season.

"Our new partnership with The Nederlander Organization will bring multiple opportunities every year for our community to experience Broadway, right here, ...at home in Alaska," Codie Costello, President and COO of ACPA said.

"Broadway is a critical anchor for the Performing Arts Center and its surrounding community, building new audiences and support for the Arts while contributing to the economic impact of our Downtown and the entire ecosystem of the Center and its users. We look forward to building this program together with Nederlander and for our community and patrons," Costello added.

The Broadway Alaska season is brought to you by Alaska Airlines and powered by GCI.

Subscription sales are open to the public and are available at BroadwayAlaska.com.

The CenterTix Box Office is available to answer subscription questions and provide more information by calling (907) 263 - 2787 or by visiting CenterTix.com.