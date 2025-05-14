Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym Present ROMEO AND JULIET

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Upstart Crows of Santa Fe and The Shakespeare Gym will present an uncut production of Shakespeare's timeless tragedy, Romeo and Juliet.

Two casts - one an age-accurate mix of adults and youth, the other a gender- blind, age- blind cast perform in the historic Scottish Rite Temple and then in the Crows own black box theater in Eldorado.

The combination of veteran Crows, experienced Gym members and professional actors, along with up and coming members of the Company make this an exciting experience of the entire play, including scenes rarely seen in stage and film.

There will be live music accompanying the play, directed by Dove Woeltjen. Fight Direction: Max Rogers, Dance Choreography: Kolleen Grenier, Stage direction: Caryl Farkas with assistance from Alejandro Amundah, Tracey Mitchell, Andy Rogers.

About the Crows:

Upstart Crows of Santa Fe are a Shakespeare troupe for young people 10 - 18. They produce workshops and uncut plays with a focus on understanding and collaboration. Casts create productions from deep explorations of Shakespeare's language and meaning and confound the expectation that the plays are inaccessible to the young.

About the Shakespeare Gym:

The Shakespeare Gym started as a place to get short scenes or portions of the plays on their feet to explore “fitting the action to the word”. Since then members (a combination of local Shakespeare enthusiasts, actors, Shakespeare Readers, and Crows adult family members) have become more ambitious and added full plays to their performance repertoire. Anyone interested in dipping their toes into the invigorating waters of Shakespeare are welcome to join these workshops.

