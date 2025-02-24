News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

TRIÂNGULO: A Mixed Martial Arts Opera to Have Preview This Weekend at Jackson Wink MMA Gym

The performance will take place at 6:30 PM this Saturday, March 1.

By: Feb. 24, 2025
TRIÂNGULO: A Mixed Martial Arts Opera to Have Preview This Weekend at Jackson Wink MMA Gym
An intimate, free preview event for the groundbreaking production TRIÂNGULO: A Mixed Martial Arts Opera will take place at 6:30 PM this Saturday, March 1, at the world-renowned Jackson Wink MMA gym in Albuquerque, NM.

TRIÂNGULO is a one-of-a-kind, female-forward work that fuses the energy of a live sporting event with the beauty and power of opera. Currently under development, the production features an extraordinary creative team including:

Martin Bejerano (composer) - Latin-GRAMMY nominated composer/pianist
• Crystal Manich (librettist/director) - Emmy Award nominated creative director and librettist
• George Birkadze (fight/dance choreographer) - International ballet dancer, choreographer, and professional martial artist
Alex Lacamoire (orchestration consultant) - Multi Tony- and GRAMMY-Award winning music director, arranger, and orchestrator
Greg Jackson (fight consultant) - World-renowned MMA trainer and fight choreographer for film and television

This Saturday's two-hour preview event promises an immersive experience where guests can:

  • Hear live musical selections from the show
  • Witness a fight choreography demonstration in the Jackson Wink MMA octagon
  • Meet with creators of the show
  • Enjoy beverages and bites provided by Fogo de Chão in a festive atmosphere

"I am thrilled to invite our network to experience a taste of TRIÂNGULO, a bold fusion of opera and mixed martial arts that pushes the boundaries of live performance," said Joseph Specter, executive producer and original concept creator of TRIÂNGULO. "This exclusive preview offers a rare, up-close opportunity to enjoy live musical selections, dynamic fight choreography, and in-depth conversations with our extraordinary creative team-all within the legendary setting of Jackson Wink MMA."

