Festival Ballet of Albuquerque Will Perform NUTCRACKER IN THE LAND OF ENCHANTMENT This Week

Now in its 10th year, the production showcases New Mexico heritage and traditions while maintaining the classical grace and family appeal of its origins.

May. 23, 2021  
Festival Ballet Albuquerque will perform Nutcracker In The Land Of Enchantment at Balloon Fiesta Park-east Lot on May 28, 2021.

Nutcracker Ballet in the Land of Enchantment transports the beloved holiday classic to territorial New Mexico in the late 1800s, with added elements of the state's heritage and traditions including Spanish dancers, Southwestern Snakes, Sheep and Shepherdesses, a lively Fandango, a Cochiti Storyteller doll with children, the Roadrunner and Coyote, and lavish Victorian-era western costumes while resplendent in classical tradition.

Now in its 10th year, the production showcases New Mexico heritage and traditions while maintaining the classical grace and family appeal of its origins. Choreographed by Patricia Dickinson Wells, the live orchestra brings the production to life; Maestro Guillermo Figueroa, is an internationally renowned conductor and violinist and a 2012 Latin Grammy nominee.

Ticketing for this event is charged per VEHICLE NOT per person. One VEHICLE TICKET must be purchased in order to attend and reserve a parking space. A VEHICLE TICKET must be purchased for each vehicle, and includes all people in each vehicle for as many seatbelts as the vehicle has. Each space is 20ft wide x 20ft long (equal to 2 parking spaces). Now that Bernalillo County, NM is TURQUOISE Guests are allowed to sit outside the vehicle (bring chairs, sit in the back of a truck bed, etc.) and outside food/snacks are allowed (NO OUTSIDE ALCOHOL). We open the gate 90 minutes prior to the start of the show so you can enjoy the scenery and have a good time in your designated space. Stay tuned for vendor and food truck announcements!

TICKET PRICES:

Platinum - $50 PER Vehicle + TAX

Gold - $30 PER Vehicle + TAX

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://holdmyticket.com/event/373512-nutcracker-in-the-land-of-enchantment-.


