Ballets With a Twist Will Perform COCKTAIL HOUR: THE SHOW

From coast-to-coast, Ballets with a Twist is turning heads and setting trends with its signature production, Cocktail Hour: The Show. Watch as “Bloody Mary,” “Manhattan,” mocktail “Roy Rogers,” and more spring off the menu and onto the stage in a series of dazzling vignettes. Suitable for audiences of all ages, the fun and fast-paced show transports theatergoers through time and around the world with original choreography, music, and costume design. You’ve never seen ballet like this!

Cocktail Hour: The Show will be presented as part of San Juan College’s Artists Series at the Henderson Fine Arts Center on September 5, 2025 at 7pm. The engagement will feature the premiere of “Bombay,” a female quartet with a new, novel score. Tickets are $10-$25 and can be purchased online, by phone (505-566-3430), or in person at the Henderson Fine Arts Center Box Office (4601 College Blvd, Farmington, NM 87402).

Marilyn Klaus, whose choreography has been seen internationally, formed Ballets with a Twist in association with Grammy-nominated composer Stephen Gaboury and Costume Designer Catherine Zehr. Her company has appeared in a wide range of venues throughout the country, from Cleveland’s Playhouse Square and New York City’s Beacon Theatre to Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts and the Tribeca Film Festival. — "This troupe blends vaudeville flash and flair with tutus and pointe shoes." (The New York Times)

Stephen Gaboury’s compositions have been performed by celebrated musicians nationwide. As a pianist, he has collaborated and toured the world with pop/rock icon Cyndi Lauper for more than a decade, most recently joining her alongside the New York Pops at Carnegie Hall and the Hollywood Bowl Orchestra at its historic home venue. He has also accompanied such artists as Patti LaBelle, Norah Jones, and Sarah McLachlan, and has performed at internationally televised events such as the Nobel Peace Prize Award Ceremony and the New Year’s Eve Times Square Ball Drop. Gaboury’s music has been heard in concert, on television, and in films (including Boyhood and American Beauty).

Catherine Zehr is the artistic force behind the company’s costume design. Her creations evoke the origins and essence of each dance with brilliant colors and ornamentation. Zehr honed her skills while working at major American fashion houses, then by designing and manufacturing attire for her own label. She studied art and design at Washington University and New York City’s Fashion Institute of Technology, where she and the company delivered the presentation “Designing Costumes for Ballets with a Twist” as part of The Museum at FIT’s Fashion Culture series.

