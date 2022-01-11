Ailey II is Coming to Popejoy Hall

The critically-acclaimed dance troupe Ailey II spotlights a repertoire of modern dance created by a diverse array of dynamic choreographers when it comes to Popejoy Hall on Friday, February 18, 2022, at 7:30 pm. Witness spirit and energy come to life through graceful movements and breathtaking performances as the young dancers meld their talents on stage. Ailey II, the next generation of dance, brings emerging and established modern choreographers as well as passion, creativity, and elegance to their performances.

Founded in 1974, Ailey II was formed under the direction of artistic director Sylvia Waters. Once known as the Alvin Ailey Repertory Ensemble, the company danced with a mission to embody the work of the company's founder, Alvin Ailey. Over time, the company grew its own identity and Ailey II continues to thrive under the artistic direction of Francesca Harper. The internationally renowned performer, choreographer, director, and multi-disciplinary artist, will nurture new creative voices and propel the company forward during her inaugural season.

Behind the company is a team of leaders and dancers that bring dance to their local communities through an extensive community outreach program. Every member of Ailey II possesses a dedication and hunger for their craft, and their continued headlining success proves the company's desire to go above and beyond.

Today, Ailey II tours nationally and features exhilarating performances that premiere works by established choreographers with a dozen well-trained dancers. The company offers a culture for students and teachers to thrive, learn, and grow into what they call an "Ailey dancer." Through their continued community engagement and showstopping choreography, Ailey II seeks to unite audiences in the light of dance. Don't miss this one-of-a-kind modern dance marvel at Popejoy Hall this winter.

Tickets to Ailey II are on sale for $69, $49, $39, and $25. Tickets may be purchased online at popejoypresents.com. Tickets are also available to purchase in person at the UNM Ticket Offices located at the UNM Bookstore or by calling (505) 277-4569. For more information on the 2021-2022 Popejoy Presents season, visit popejoypresents.com.