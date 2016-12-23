Broadway Ticket Buying Guide
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Ticket Buying Guide

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Dec. 23, 2016  

Below, BroadwayWorld brings you this weekly listing of Broadway shows and their show times for the week of December 19-25, 2016.

All information is subject to change without notice. Check with the box office or ticketing company for the most-up-to-date information. To find out more about rush, lottery and standing room only ticketing policies, click here!

Show Fri.
12/23		 Sat.
12/24		 Sun.
12/25

Aladdin

Aladdin

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 1:00PM

Beautiful

Beautiful

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Book of Mormon

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

A Bronx Tale

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Cats

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Chicago

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Color Purple

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Thanksgiving Week Edition!

Dear Evan Hansen

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Encounter

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Falsettos

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
8:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Fiddler on the Roof

 8:00PM 3:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition


The Front Page

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Hamilton

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Holiday Inn

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM
8:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Humans

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

In Transit

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Jersey Boys

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Kinky Boots

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Les Liaisons Dangereuses

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition


The Lion King

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 1:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Matilda

8:00PM 2:00PM
8:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Oh, Hello on Broadway

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

On Your Feet

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Paramour

 3:00PM
8:00PM		 3:00PM
8:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Phantom of the Opera

 8:00PM 2:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

The Present

 7:30PM 1:30PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

School of Rock

 7:30PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Something Rotten!

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Waitress

 8:00PM 7:00PM

What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition

Wicked

 2:00PM
8:00PM		 7:00PM


Advertisement

Related Articles

More From This Author BWW Special Coverage Bio

  • Broadway Weekly Buying Guide, Presented by SeatGeek: December 22, 2016
  • Regional Roundup: Top 10 Stories This Week Around the Broadway World - 12/23; TITANIC in DC, AMELIE in LA and More!
  • What's Playing on Broadway: Christmas Weekend Edition
  • What's Playing on Broadway: December 19-25 , 2016
  • INDUSTRY INSIGHT: Weekly Grosses Analysis - 12/19
  • Regional Roundup: Top 10 Stories This Week Around the Broadway World - 12/16; THE CRUCIBLE in Minneapolis, ANNIE in Memphis and More!