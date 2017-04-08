VIDEO: Original ANASTASIA Songstress Liz Callaway Performs 'Journey to the Past'

Broadway's Liz Callaway recently hit Chicago for a concert series focused around her album 'The Essential Liz Callaway.' Prior to her performances, she made a stop at Chicago Tonight where she chatted about her career, family, and things she learned along the way. Then she treated audiences with a performance of ANASTASIA's 'Journey to the Past.' Check out the original voice of the animated Anastasia perform the number below!

Award-winning actress, singer and recording artist Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG. She received a Tony Award nomination for her performance in BABY, and for five years, sang Memory as Grizabella in CATS. She has also starred in the original casts of MISS SAIGON, THE THREE MUSKETEERS, and THE LOOK OF LOVE.

Callaway sang the Academy Award-nominated song 'Journey to the Past' in the animated feature ANASTASIA. Liz is also the singing voice of Princess Jasmine in Disney's THE RETURN OF JAFAR, and ALADDIN AND THE KING OF THIEVES. Other film work includes the singing voice of the title character in THE SWAN PRINCESS, LION KING 2: SIMBA'S PRIDE, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, and THE BRAVE LITTLE TOASTER GOES TO MARS.





Related Articles