UPDATE: Malaysia to Screen Uncut BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with PG 13 Rating

As BWW reported last week, the Malaysian Censorship Board had approved Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST provided that the studio make "a minor cut involving a gay moment." However its release was later postponed pending an "internal review." The scene in question involved Josh Gad's portrayal of the character LeFou, who is smitten by the handsome Gaston, played by Luke Evans. Disney responded to the editing request by announcing that "the film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia."

Censorship Board Chairman Abdul Halim told the New Sunday Times over the weekend, "Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT ideology. So we have to be extra cautious in our work. We have our responsibilities to the country, the people and our constitution. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT."

Today, Deadline reports that the country's largest cinema chain, Golden Screen Cinemas, will now show the film beginning on March 30 with no cuts and a PG-13 rating. Check out the company's official tweet below:

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST CONFIRMED FOR 30 MARCH WITHOUT CUTS. RT this and get excited! #BeOurGuest - GoldenScreenCinemas (@GSCinemas) March 21, 2017

