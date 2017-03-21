BEAUTY & THE BEAST
UPDATE: Malaysia to Screen Uncut BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with PG 13 Rating

Mar. 21, 2017  

UPDATE: Malaysia to Screen Uncut BEAUTY AND THE BEAST with PG 13 RatingAs BWW reported last week, the Malaysian Censorship Board had approved Disney's live-action BEAUTY AND THE BEAST provided that the studio make "a minor cut involving a gay moment." However its release was later postponed pending an "internal review." The scene in question involved Josh Gad's portrayal of the character LeFou, who is smitten by the handsome Gaston, played by Luke Evans. Disney responded to the editing request by announcing that "the film has not been and will not be cut for Malaysia."

Censorship Board Chairman Abdul Halim told the New Sunday Times over the weekend, "Malaysia does not recognize the LGBT ideology. So we have to be extra cautious in our work. We have our responsibilities to the country, the people and our constitution. If we let these scenes pass, people will wonder if Malaysia recognizes LGBT."

Today, Deadline reports that the country's largest cinema chain, Golden Screen Cinemas, will now show the film beginning on March 30 with no cuts and a PG-13 rating. Check out the company's official tweet below:

Read the article in full here.

Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is now in theaters and is a live-action re-telling of the studio's animated classic which refashions the classic characters from the tale as old as time for a contemporary audience, staying true to the original music while updating the score with several new songs. "Beauty and the Beast" is the fantastic journey of Belle, a bright, beautiful and independent young woman who is taken prisoner by a beast in his castle. Despite her fears, she befriends the castle's enchanted staff and learns to look beyond the Beast's hideous exterior and realize the kind heart and soul of the true Prince within.




