This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 5/1/2017

Internships: Costuming Internship

Posted On: 5/1/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a Costuming Intern. The Costuming Internship is a construction-based and project-oriented experience that is essential to anyone building his or her portfolio or gaining real-world experience in a costume shop. Interns work side-by-side with the Costume Shop staff and Show Designers to construct each production. They are involved in all parts of the build process from deciphering ... (more)

Posted On: 5/1/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a summer Lighting Intern. The Lighting Internship provides practical application to anyone building his or her professional resume. While working side-by-side with the Lighting Department staff, the intern will serve as an electrician on our large summer Youth Academy production. From hanging, circuiting, and focus calls to special effects and production paperwork, the intern will... (more)

Posted On: 5/1/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre, a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a Scenic Intern! The Scenic Internship provides a professional experience working in a theatrical scene shop. Each intern has the opportunity to experience and learn industry trades in the shop ranging from the more common woodworking techniques to more complicated metalworking and welding practices. Working closely with the Scene Shop staff, interns also gain other experience thr... (more)

Posted On: 4/30/2017

DCT (Dundalk Community Theatre) is looking for production staff for their 2017/2018 season. Directors, stage managers, prop masters, costumers, and crew interested in working on any of the following productions should submit their resume to DCT's Artistic Managing Director, Tom Colonna, at tcolonna@ccbcmd.edu. The Bridges of Madison County - Oct 27,28,29 Nov 3,4,5 2017 The Graduate - Feb 23,24,25 Mar 2,3,4 2018 Grease - Apr 27,28,29 May 4,5,6 2018 https://www.facebook.com/dundalkc... (more)

Posted On: 4/28/2017

OUR COMPANY Situation is a digital marketing agency that works with many of the world's leading entertainment and media brands including Wicked the Musical, Major League Soccer, Bravo TV, and the Guggenheim. Since its inception in 2001, Situation has invested in policies and perks that promote a culture of respect, trust, and fun. These investments have paid off – Situation has been named to more “Best Places to Work in NY” lists than any other privately held digital agency in the ci... (more)

Posted On: 4/27/2017

4-Week Workshop: Singing for Dancers! DATES: Wednesdays May 17, May 24th, May 31st and June 7th TIME: 4:30 – 6:00 pm WHERE: Shetler Studios 244 W 54th St, PH 5 FEE: $120 TO REGISTER, EMAIL: Michelle@ShuttleworthUSA.com Are you a dancer who feels unprepared for or afraid of singing calls? Do you feel like everyone in the room knows how and what to sing except you? Do you rock your dance auditions, but feel like you are guessing your way through your singing callbacks? Join Mich... (more)

Posted On: 4/26/2017

Director & Team wanted for an original Aussie contemporary Musical – ‘Of a Lifetime’ – 2 Acts 20 songs The show is mixture Sci-fi / Techno / Rock. It is a BIG sound and we require a BIG sound Director & Team to bring the show to life The Musical has been showcased and entered in NYMF & New Musicals Australia The 20 songs have been staged 3 times before in mini-concerts and the last can been seen on YOUTUBE Of a Lifetime – Musical – Jamie Jefferies – Ric’s Cafe – Brisbane – 18 May 2016 ... (more)

Posted On: 4/20/2017

The Straz Center for the Performing Arts is holding auditions for the musical Forever Plaid. Audition Location, Date/Times: Where? Jaeb Theater at the Straz Center, 1010 N. WC MacInnes Place, Tampa FL 33602 When? Mon, May 8 from 12 pm-8 pm Character Breakdown: Francis (male lead); 20s - 30s; baritone; The leader and caretaker of the group. Confident. Asthmatic. He has a great deal of compassion for the music and the group. Romantic crooner and spiritual singer. Smudge (male actor)... (more)

Posted On: 4/19/2017

Part-time Fifteen year-old nonprofit theatre organization seeks an experienced and motivated bookkeeper/office administrator. Part-time position requires a minimum of two days onsite at midtown office and other work remotely as needed with potential to grow into a larger managerial role. The candidate should be highly organized, proactive, able to work independently and have extensive experience with nonprofit financial management. Responsibilities include, but are not limited to: Quickbooks... (more)

Posted On: 4/19/2017

Playscripts, Inc., an innovative publisher of new plays, is currently seeking an intern with a strong interest in learning about the play publishing industry. An appreciation of theater is required, and an enthusiasm for new works is a plus. This is a highly interactive internship that aims to provide actual publishing experience with a concentration in the Publications Department, the Customer Service / Licensing Department, and the Marketing Department. Duties can include copyediting and f... (more)

Posted On: 4/15/2017

Seeking fun, outgoing, engaging people with strong communication skills to set appointments for Kaleo Marketing, a timeshare marketing company in New York, California, and Arizona, representing top developers in vacation ownership. We need people who love to talk, people with great stories to tell, and who can connect with others from many different walks of life. People with varied life experiences, especially actors can thrive in this job. Director of operations states: "This is n... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Audience Services Manager Description: The Audience Services Manager oversees all ticketing administration and patron services for the Festival. The position will be responsible for creating wrap reports for each production, handling all ticket reservations for Patrons, Passholders and staff, and working closely with the General Management team to analyze sales trends. This is a seasonal full-time position from mid-May to mid-August, working with the NYMF administrative staff in the offic... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Position: Director of Costumes Department: Production Reports to: Artistic Director General Position Description: The Director of Costumes manages the wardrobe department and supervises a staff in maintaining and creating all costume elements, including shoes, hair and make-up, for all Tulsa Ballet’s productions. This position works closely with the Wardrobe Supervisor, Director of Production, Ballet Mistresses and Guest Designers. Essential Responsibilities Include: ? Creating and ma... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

DESCRIPTION: This position will be responsible for executing all the daily administrative operations of Givenik, the Group Sales Division of Jujamcyn Theaters. Givenik sells discount group tickets to ALL shows on Broadway (and beyond) and is the only organization that gives back a portion of ticket sales to a charity of the customer’s choice. We cannot stress enough the need for someone with excellent detail orientation and intense focus as main tasks will include invoicing, running of various ... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Accompanist needed for Two Week Workshop of a New Play with Music. Auditions: Thursday and Friday, April 27 & 28. 12 Noon to 4 PM. Rehearsals Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 Noon to 4 PM.. through April 12. Midtown Manhattan. Pay is $50.00 an hour. Please contact Dennis Kelly Higgins, Producer, at (212) 696-85600, or send Resumes to: dkhrosebud@yahoo.com ... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

J. D. Lewis teaches class at The Actor's Lab on the business and craft of acting. Call for an interview at (310) 621-3900 or email theactorslab@aol.com. J.D. Lewis is one the most well respected and highly recommended coaches and acting teachers in Los Angeles. He has worked with actors who have been nominated or won Academy Awards, Emmys, Tonys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes. 'He is the guru of acting coaches in Hollywood. Studying with J.D. Lewis, you'll be most certainly on the road t... (more)

Posted On: 4/11/2017

Oldcastle Theatre is looking for set designers for the 2017 season. Oldcastle is a professional theatre company located in Southern Vermont. Oldcastle is a BlackBox theatre and allows for more freedom for a designer. We are proud to count Carl Sprague as a long time set designer for Oldcastle, including last year's production - City Of Conversation... (more)

Posted On: 4/10/2017

The Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company (Lyric) is responsible for engaging our community, membership, donors, and volunteers in promoting and delivering a community theater experience to 14,000+ attendees a year, while ensuring financial stability and security. The Executive Director reports to the Lyric Board of Directors and oversees all functions of this non-profit. Please visit our website for the full Job Description.... (more)

Posted On: 4/10/2017

Rachel teaches many different styles including both classical and contemporary in both acting and singing, from opera to Shakespeare to Wicked and everything in between! Credits include: Christine in "Phantom of the Opera," Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," BFA MT from University of Michigan. Lessons include: audition coaching (musical theatre and monologues), rep coaching, college auditions and just learning for fun! Contact info can be found at: www.RachelEG.com or send an email to: ... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Steps on Broadway seeks candidates for full-time Bookkeeper position to manage accounts payable, accounts receivable/cash receipts, payroll, and end-of- month close/reconciliations. Successful candidates will have five years bookkeeping experience (experience with QuickBook a plus), be highly organized and detail-oriented and be able to work independently. If you are interested in joining our talented team and working in a friendly and dynamic environment, please submit the following: -... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Third Rail Projects seeks smart, fun, and friendly interns for the immersive theater hit Then She Fell. Position Summary Third Rail Projects’ Stage Management Internship will provide an understanding of immersive theater and on-the-ground training by giving the right candidate a chance to assist both the house management and stage management teams during performance. Interns will work directly with a stage management team of four and will be given an opportunity to learn a variety of immersi... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Internship is an intensive month-long program centered around one of America’s premiere new play development conferences. Four to six college interns will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as they develop staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Please explore our website for more details. Don’t hesitate to contact us at cctpinternship@gmail.com with any questions – and when ... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre located in Silverthorne, Colorado is seeking a dynamic, detailed oriented and experienced individual to serve as Marketing and Sales Manager. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is commanded by five core values; Intimacy, Integrity, Impact, Diversity of Programming, and Quality. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Summity County and the Colorado Front Range by providing unique and accessible cultural experien... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s professional internship program offers intense, hands on educational opportunities for current students and early career professionals seeking an introduction to careers in the professional theatre. Our goal is to provide interns with practical experience in the shop, rehearsal room, backstage and in the front office as well as valuable networking opportunities with working theatre professionals. Internships are available in the following areas: Carpentry (... (more)

Posted On: 4/6/2017

Musical Theater Today is a new, yearly periodical inspired by the extraordinary variety of artists, institutions, and audiences engaged in the musical theatre world. While many endeavors across the industry appear to share individual artists (composers, performers, etc.), it seems that they rarely have the opportunity to come together in discussion. By gathering as many creative viewpoints as possible, MTT hopes to encourage artists in all aspects of the industry to continue to pursue diversity ... (more)

