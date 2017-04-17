This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 4/17/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/17/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Part Time Jobs: Great Job for Actors - Flexible Hours! Work Part-Time for Full-Time Pay!

Posted On: 4/15/2017

Seeking fun, outgoing, engaging people with strong communication skills to set appointments for Kaleo Marketing, a timeshare marketing company in New York, California, and Arizona, representing top developers in vacation ownership. We need people who love to talk, people with great stories to tell, and who can connect with others from many different walks of life. People with varied life experiences, especially actors can thrive in this job. Director of operations states: "This is n... (more)

Posted On: 4/15/2017

Seeking fun, outgoing, engaging people with strong communication skills to set appointments for Kaleo Marketing, a timeshare marketing company in New York, California, and Arizona, representing top developers in vacation ownership. We need people who love to talk, people with great stories to tell, and who can connect with others from many different walks of life. People with varied life experiences, especially actors can thrive in this job. Director of operations states: "This is n... (more)

Posted On: 4/15/2017

Seeking fun, outgoing, engaging people with strong communication skills to set appointments for Kaleo Marketing, a timeshare marketing company in New York, California, and Arizona, representing top developers in vacation ownership. We need people who love to talk, people with great stories to tell, and who can connect with others from many different walks of life. People with varied life experiences, especially actors can thrive in this job. Director of operations states: "This is n... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Audience Services Manager Description: The Audience Services Manager oversees all ticketing administration and patron services for the Festival. The position will be responsible for creating wrap reports for each production, handling all ticket reservations for Patrons, Passholders and staff, and working closely with the General Management team to analyze sales trends. This is a seasonal full-time position from mid-May to mid-August, working with the NYMF administrative staff in the offic... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Position: Director of Costumes Department: Production Reports to: Artistic Director General Position Description: The Director of Costumes manages the wardrobe department and supervises a staff in maintaining and creating all costume elements, including shoes, hair and make-up, for all Tulsa Ballet’s productions. This position works closely with the Wardrobe Supervisor, Director of Production, Ballet Mistresses and Guest Designers. Essential Responsibilities Include: ? Creating and ma... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

Accompanist needed for Two Week Workshop of a New Play with Music. Auditions: Thursday and Friday, April 27 & 28. 12 Noon to 4 PM. Rehearsals Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 12 Noon to 4 PM.. through April 12. Midtown Manhattan. Pay is $50.00 an hour. Please contact Dennis Kelly Higgins, Producer, at (212) 696-85600, or send Resumes to: dkhrosebud@yahoo.com ... (more)

Posted On: 4/14/2017

J. D. Lewis teaches class at The Actor's Lab on the business and craft of acting. Call for an interview at (310) 621-3900 or email theactorslab@aol.com. J.D. Lewis is one the most well respected and highly recommended coaches and acting teachers in Los Angeles. He has worked with actors who have been nominated or won Academy Awards, Emmys, Tonys, SAG Awards and Golden Globes. 'He is the guru of acting coaches in Hollywood. Studying with J.D. Lewis, you'll be most certainly on the road t... (more)

Posted On: 4/11/2017

Oldcastle Theatre is looking for set designers for the 2017 season. Oldcastle is a professional theatre company located in Southern Vermont. Oldcastle is a BlackBox theatre and allows for more freedom for a designer. We are proud to count Carl Sprague as a long time set designer for Oldcastle, including last year's production - City Of Conversation... (more)

Posted On: 4/10/2017

The Executive Director of Lyric Theatre Company (Lyric) is responsible for engaging our community, membership, donors, and volunteers in promoting and delivering a community theater experience to 14,000+ attendees a year, while ensuring financial stability and security. The Executive Director reports to the Lyric Board of Directors and oversees all functions of this non-profit. Please visit our website for the full Job Description.... (more)

Posted On: 4/10/2017

Rachel teaches many different styles including both classical and contemporary in both acting and singing, from opera to Shakespeare to Wicked and everything in between! Credits include: Christine in "Phantom of the Opera," Ariel in "The Little Mermaid," BFA MT from University of Michigan. Lessons include: audition coaching (musical theatre and monologues), rep coaching, college auditions and just learning for fun! Contact info can be found at: www.RachelEG.com or send an email to: ... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Steps on Broadway seeks candidates for full-time Bookkeeper position to manage accounts payable, accounts receivable/cash receipts, payroll, and end-of- month close/reconciliations. Successful candidates will have five years bookkeeping experience (experience with QuickBook a plus), be highly organized and detail-oriented and be able to work independently. If you are interested in joining our talented team and working in a friendly and dynamic environment, please submit the following: -... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

Third Rail Projects seeks smart, fun, and friendly interns for the immersive theater hit Then She Fell. Position Summary Third Rail Projects’ Stage Management Internship will provide an understanding of immersive theater and on-the-ground training by giving the right candidate a chance to assist both the house management and stage management teams during performance. Interns will work directly with a stage management team of four and will be given an opportunity to learn a variety of immersi... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Cape Cod Theatre Project Internship is an intensive month-long program centered around one of America’s premiere new play development conferences. Four to six college interns will work with and learn from world-renowned playwrights, directors, and actors as they develop staged readings of new works, all in the idyllic coastal town of Falmouth, Massachusetts. Please explore our website for more details. Don’t hesitate to contact us at cctpinternship@gmail.com with any questions – and when ... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Lake Dillon Theatre Company, a not-for-profit professional theatre located in Silverthorne, Colorado is seeking a dynamic, detailed oriented and experienced individual to serve as Marketing and Sales Manager. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is commanded by five core values; Intimacy, Integrity, Impact, Diversity of Programming, and Quality. We are committed to enhancing the quality of life in Summity County and the Colorado Front Range by providing unique and accessible cultural experien... (more)

Posted On: 4/7/2017

The Adirondack Theatre Festival’s professional internship program offers intense, hands on educational opportunities for current students and early career professionals seeking an introduction to careers in the professional theatre. Our goal is to provide interns with practical experience in the shop, rehearsal room, backstage and in the front office as well as valuable networking opportunities with working theatre professionals. Internships are available in the following areas: Carpentry (... (more)

Posted On: 4/6/2017

Musical Theater Today is a new, yearly periodical inspired by the extraordinary variety of artists, institutions, and audiences engaged in the musical theatre world. While many endeavors across the industry appear to share individual artists (composers, performers, etc.), it seems that they rarely have the opportunity to come together in discussion. By gathering as many creative viewpoints as possible, MTT hopes to encourage artists in all aspects of the industry to continue to pursue diversity ... (more)

Posted On: 4/6/2017

Performing Arts Programs is New England's Proven and Premiere Talent Development and Educational Program for children of all skill levels. We offer professional, progressive programs to the local communities. We are dedicated to creating a fun, comfortable and affirming environment to cultivate each child's own unique creativity. We are looking for experienced Teaching Artists for our exciting One week Program in Bedford, MA !! You Qualifications: Enthusiastic team player who enjoys working with... (more)

Posted On: 3/30/2017

Bella Princess is looking to add to the princess team! We provide character entertainment for children's parties and special events. Performance, singing, and improv experience a plus. Must work well with children. Must have weekend availability, a car, valid driver's license, and be will to drive to and from events in the tri-state area. Opportunities for events during the week days. www.bellaprincess.com Rate of Pay: Paid per event, for travel, and gratuity Location: Bloomfield, NJ SUBMISS... (more)

Posted On: 3/30/2017

Lesson2Music Teachers will provide you with the tools; skills and knowledge to advance your musical aspirations for a lifetime giving your professional career a better foundation. Professional Online and In Person Lessons on: GUITAR BASS VOICE SAX CELLO PIANO VIOLIN FLUTE TRUMPET VIOLA DRUMS Contact us at www.Lesson2Music.com or 855-386-6045 ... (more)

Posted On: 3/29/2017

My specialty is working with the singing actor on the selection, vocal/dramatic interpretation and presentation of musical theatre materials, both contemporary and traditional. I offer the performer the opportunity to develop/refine performance skills, gain interpretive insights into the activation of text, and assemble a song portfolio tailored to the individual. I treat lyric as monologue (with an objective, conflict, discovery, resolution, etc.) using a modified Meisner approach in the ac... (more)

Posted On: 3/27/2017

RESPONSIBILITIES: The candidate will work for a Tony award-winning Broadway producer on the development of new theatrical projects and provide various levels of administrative support to producing team. REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should be organized, possess excellent writing, communication, and problem-solving skills, and have a strong interest in theatre. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook and be familiar with popular social networking sites. Duties include personal ass... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

lorida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Director of Artistic Operations to provide management and oversight of the Casting, Literary and Production departments. The position will function as the right hand of the Producing Artistic Director and will serve as the “Chief of Staff” of the Artistic Office. Position will also execute staff recruitment and provide acting apprentice and intern oversight in specific areas as part of a collaborative team. A minimum... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced arts manager to serve as Director of Marketing. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from any and all diverse background are encouraged to apply. The Marketing Director is responsible for planning, executing and evaluating subscription and single ticket campaigns, developing and designin... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a skilled Resident Lighting and Projection Designer/Master Electrician who has interest and experience in projections. Duties include: serve as ME for all shows, oversee electrics, maintain electrics, supervision of electrics department and electrics intern, selected stage lighting and projection design, lighting design for facilities and lighting maintenance for all commercial facilities inside and outside. Profession... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, LORT D Experimental and AGVA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist. This position will provide leadership in adult acting and education programming, support training of apprentices and interns, dramaturg/direct in New Play Development, and have directing opportunities in all programs, musical and non-musical. Strong writing, computer, management and directing skills are a must. The right candidate will h... (more)

Related Articles

From This Author