This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/27/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/27/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Internships: Intern For Broadway Producer's Office

Posted On: 3/27/2017

RESPONSIBILITIES: The candidate will work for a Tony award-winning Broadway producer on the development of new theatrical projects and provide various levels of administrative support to producing team. REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should be organized, possess excellent writing, communication, and problem-solving skills, and have a strong interest in theatre. Must be proficient in Microsoft Word, Excel, and Outlook and be familiar with popular social networking sites. Duties include personal ass... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

lorida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Director of Artistic Operations to provide management and oversight of the Casting, Literary and Production departments. The position will function as the right hand of the Producing Artistic Director and will serve as the “Chief of Staff” of the Artistic Office. Position will also execute staff recruitment and provide acting apprentice and intern oversight in specific areas as part of a collaborative team. A minimum... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D theatre in Sarasota, FL is currently seeking an experienced arts manager to serve as Director of Marketing. Florida Studio Theatre is committed to developing a work environment that is reflective of the diverse community that it serves. Applicants from any and all diverse background are encouraged to apply. The Marketing Director is responsible for planning, executing and evaluating subscription and single ticket campaigns, developing and designin... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a skilled Resident Lighting and Projection Designer/Master Electrician who has interest and experience in projections. Duties include: serve as ME for all shows, oversee electrics, maintain electrics, supervision of electrics department and electrics intern, selected stage lighting and projection design, lighting design for facilities and lighting maintenance for all commercial facilities inside and outside. Profession... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a 5-theatre complex in Sarasota, FL operating under the LORT D, LORT D Experimental and AGVA contracts is seeking an Associate Artist. This position will provide leadership in adult acting and education programming, support training of apprentices and interns, dramaturg/direct in New Play Development, and have directing opportunities in all programs, musical and non-musical. Strong writing, computer, management and directing skills are a must. The right candidate will h... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Company Manager, experience preferred. Duties include: handling all guest relations (care of visiting artistic staff from the point of hiring through departure), and assisting the Facilities Manager with management of our 20+ residential facilities (including A/C, electrical, plumbing, utilities, safety, environmental, security, etc.) The Right candidate will have... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

Florida Studio Theatre, a professional LORT D regional Theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking a Technical Director. The ideal candidate will possess strong management skills and strong technical “how to” knowledge and be able to manage set construction, electrics, sound, props, people and the technical needs for a five theatre operation. A collaborative attitude is necessary. Strong people management, time management and project management skills are necessary as are excellent interpersonal commu... (more)

Posted On: 3/24/2017

As we prepare for our 18th season, New York Classical Theatre is proud to have served nearly 200,000 people with over 600 all-FREE performances of classical theatre in New York City’s public parks. Our singular staging style Panoramic Theatre—placing the audience at the center of the action—promotes a unique, intimate relationship between the actor, audience and venue. The texts may be hundreds of years old, yet exquisite public spaces, free admission and innovative staging makes these works acc... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Box Office Staff – Start in May, through Aug/Sept. Dedicated, organized and detail oriented person with good sense of humor, ability to work independently, strong people skills. Handle reservations, ticketing and run box office at performances. Weekly stipend: $150-$175/week, free housing (full kitchen), company car available. Schedule varies, 30-40 hours/week, 5 days/week. EMC credit available if you want to understudy roles on main stage. To apply, email resume, references to info@chenan... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Technical Theatre Intern – Backstage, construction, run crew, May through Aug/Sept. Assist with lighting, props, running sound, set construction, painting, etc. Backstage and/or run crew experience preferred. Opportunity to learn a broad range of technical skills, work with professional actors/designers and directors. Weekly stipend - $150-$175/week, free housing (full kitchen), company car available. To apply, email resume, references to info@chenangorivertheatre.org. ... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Playwrights Foundation, the leading new play development center on the West Coast, is dedicated to professional development and mentorship for aspiring nonprofit administrators, artists, and arts managers. We offer creative, ambitious, and savvy individuals the opportunity to receive instruction and on-the-job training working as either interns or fellows within the organization. Interns and fellows will work directly with the Foundation’s small, but mighty leadership team. Foundation interns... (more)

Posted On: 3/23/2017

Playwrights Foundation is conducting a search for a talented and strategic individual who can lead all facets of the administration and management of an acclaimed nonprofit arts organization. Celebrating its 40th Anniversary, Playwrights Foundation is a small-but-impactful organization dedicated to discovering and supporting diverse playwrights in the creation of new works for the American Theatre. It is recognized for developing plays by Sam Shepard, Anna Deveare Smith, Nilo Cruz, Paula Vogel, ... (more)

Posted On: 3/21/2017

Miami City Ballet is holding open auditions in New York City for the 2017-18 season. Artistic Director Lourdes Lopez is seeking classically trained male and female dancers with at least 10 years of professional experience to join the Company at all ranks. Training in the Balanchine technique is a plus. Sunday, March 26, 2017 3-8 pm Specific audition class times to be announced via miamicityballet.org School of American Ballet 165 W. 65 Street, New York (W. 65th St. between Amsterdam and ... (more)

Posted On: 3/21/2017

Elm Shakespeare invites children ages 7-13 to jump into Shakespeare's magical world at the Elm Shakespeare Players Camp. Students spend two weeks immersed in an imaginative, supportive, and fun environment taking interactive classes in acting, clowning, stage combat, voice, movement, and theatrical design – all while rehearsing a 30-minute version of one of Shakespeare's plays. Campers become their own Renaissance Theatre Troupe, creating costumes, props, and backdrops to create a kid-driven fin... (more)

Posted On: 3/20/2017

I'm a very experienced pianist/arranger and vocal coach. I'm happy to say that I've conducted and played major Broadway shows on Broadway and even taught Hugh Jackman piano for The Boy From Oz (as an aside). Fun show by the way! I will make you a better more effective singer. We'll get right to it in a fun and productive way. I love to teach, coach and inspire people any - AND I love working with all levels of singing - and all styles. I have extensive experience and personalize my coaching... (more)

Posted On: 3/18/2017

You have finished your play! Congrats! Now it’s time to prepare for the next step: a reading. Our Reading Workshop provides a path to this goal – and the goal itself: a public reading of your script fully produced by us. Your reading will be open to the public so that you can invite your colleagues and supporters as well as members of the industry interested in your work. This is an invaluable opportunity to get your script in front of audience and determine the next step toward production. N... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Summer 2017 is an especially exciting season to join our YTPC (July 2nd-August 10th). Work on a professional Equity Shakespeare production outdoors in historic Congress Park. We also offer the opportunity for you to be a part of our “Shakespeare For All” tour bringing a second production to different areas in the community. Focus on daily, rigorous training in Acting, Directing, Technical Theatre or Theatre Administration. CHOOSE YOUR AREA OF TRAINING Acting Ensemble Track-participate... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The award-winning New York Musical Festival is seeking interns to help as preparations begin for the 2017 Festival. Positions are available in the Producing, General Management, Programming, and Marketing departments. The internship program exposes young professionals to the world of non-profit theater administration and production. Interns are active participants in the day-to-day operations of all facets of the company. Our interns not only gain valuable skills in the industry, but also rece... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center seeks a Development Director and has developed a revised job profile to reflect the growth and maturation of the organization. The Development Director will head up a growing department that supports the full range of development activities for this premier Berkshire organization with a $2 million annual operating budget. The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Mission The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is the leading year-round presenter of performing arts, fi... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Aurora Theatre seeks a Technical Director. Now in its 21st season, Aurora Theatre, an SPT8 located in the Metro Atlanta region, has an operating budget of over $2 million. Salary is commensurate with experience; full benefits package included. Aurora Theatre may be willing to assist in relocation expenses for qualified candidate. As the second largest professional theatre in Georgia with plans for expansion within the next 5 years, Aurora produces 13 fully produced shows each season and requires... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The American Shakespeare Center (ASC), a $3.3 million Equity theatre and educational center seeks experienced candidates for the position of Director of Marketing and Sales. Reporting to the Managing Director, the Director of Marketing and Sales serves as a member of the ASC’s senior leadership team. Through effective communication of the mission, vision, and programming activities, the Director of Marketing and Sales develops and executes strategies to generate all earned revenues including tic... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The American Shakespeare Center seeks a Part Time Box Office Associate. This is a part time position of approximately 15-26 hours per week. Weekend and evening availability a must and the schedule will vary. Work will be in a variety of areas including: Box office Gift shop Bar (Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks) Assist House manager BASIC JOB DUTIES MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: Answer phones Process phone and in-person ticket orders Check voicemail messages and email inbox ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The Random Farms Kids’ Theater (as featured in The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, the Fox News Channel and in the new Stagestruck book series) is a not-for-profit organization that offers musical theater programming to young people from kindergarten through college. The company was founded in 1995 and currently serves approximately 1,200 young people each year with an annual operating budget just over $1.2 million. Random Farms operates primarily in Westchester County, NY, though many ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

JOB TITLE: Technical Director DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Production Manager DIRECT REPORTS: Staff Carpenters, Carpentry Apprentice, Scenic Artist, interns, and overhire as necessary WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Artistic Staff (including Artistic Apprentice), Production Staff, Prop Director, Costume Shop Manager, Marketing Staff, Theatre Management Staff, Facilities Staff POSITION LEVEL: Supervisor PT/FT STATUS: Full-Time, Exempt JOB PURPOSE: ? To collaborate with the Production Manager ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Chautauqua Theater Company invites applications for production positions for its 2017 summer season. Contracts run 9-12 weeks starting in early/mid June, housing provided. To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three references to Production@CTCompany.org. Please indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Technical Director Professional Experience required. Responsibilities include: Encouraging a positive, collaborative, and pleasant work environment Supervising ... (more)

Related Articles

From This Author