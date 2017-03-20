This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/20/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 3/20/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Voice Lessons / Coaching: MARK BERMAN! I'm now taking vocal and piano students in NYC. EVERY STYLE WELCOME!

Posted On: 3/19/2017

I'm a very experienced pianist/arranger and vocal coach. I'm happy to say that I've conducted and played major Broadway shows on Broadway and even taught Hugh Jackman piano for The Boy From Oz (as an aside). Fun show by the way! I will make you a better more effective singer. We'll get right to it in a fun and productive way. I love to teach, coach and inspire people any - AND I love working with all levels of singing - and all styles. I have extensive experience and personalize my coaching... (more)

Posted On: 3/18/2017

You have finished your play! Congrats! Now it’s time to prepare for the next step: a reading. Our Reading Workshop provides a path to this goal – and the goal itself: a public reading of your script fully produced by us. Your reading will be open to the public so that you can invite your colleagues and supporters as well as members of the industry interested in your work. This is an invaluable opportunity to get your script in front of audience and determine the next step toward production. N... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Summer 2017 is an especially exciting season to join our YTPC (July 2nd-August 10th). Work on a professional Equity Shakespeare production outdoors in historic Congress Park. We also offer the opportunity for you to be a part of our “Shakespeare For All” tour bringing a second production to different areas in the community. Focus on daily, rigorous training in Acting, Directing, Technical Theatre or Theatre Administration. CHOOSE YOUR AREA OF TRAINING Acting Ensemble Track-participate... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The award-winning New York Musical Festival is seeking interns to help as preparations begin for the 2017 Festival. Positions are available in the Producing, General Management, Programming, and Marketing departments. The internship program exposes young professionals to the world of non-profit theater administration and production. Interns are active participants in the day-to-day operations of all facets of the company. Our interns not only gain valuable skills in the industry, but also rece... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center seeks a Development Director and has developed a revised job profile to reflect the growth and maturation of the organization. The Development Director will head up a growing department that supports the full range of development activities for this premier Berkshire organization with a $2 million annual operating budget. The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center: Mission The Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center is the leading year-round presenter of performing arts, fi... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Aurora Theatre seeks a Technical Director. Now in its 21st season, Aurora Theatre, an SPT8 located in the Metro Atlanta region, has an operating budget of over $2 million. Salary is commensurate with experience; full benefits package included. Aurora Theatre may be willing to assist in relocation expenses for qualified candidate. As the second largest professional theatre in Georgia with plans for expansion within the next 5 years, Aurora produces 13 fully produced shows each season and requires... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The American Shakespeare Center (ASC), a $3.3 million Equity theatre and educational center seeks experienced candidates for the position of Director of Marketing and Sales. Reporting to the Managing Director, the Director of Marketing and Sales serves as a member of the ASC’s senior leadership team. Through effective communication of the mission, vision, and programming activities, the Director of Marketing and Sales develops and executes strategies to generate all earned revenues including tic... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

The American Shakespeare Center seeks a Part Time Box Office Associate. This is a part time position of approximately 15-26 hours per week. Weekend and evening availability a must and the schedule will vary. Work will be in a variety of areas including: Box office Gift shop Bar (Beer, wine, soft drinks, snacks) Assist House manager BASIC JOB DUTIES MAY INCLUDE, BUT ARE NOT LIMITED TO: Answer phones Process phone and in-person ticket orders Check voicemail messages and email inbox ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

JOB TITLE: Technical Director DEPARTMENT: Production REPORTS TO: Production Manager DIRECT REPORTS: Staff Carpenters, Carpentry Apprentice, Scenic Artist, interns, and overhire as necessary WORKS CLOSELY WITH: Artistic Staff (including Artistic Apprentice), Production Staff, Prop Director, Costume Shop Manager, Marketing Staff, Theatre Management Staff, Facilities Staff POSITION LEVEL: Supervisor PT/FT STATUS: Full-Time, Exempt JOB PURPOSE: ? To collaborate with the Production Manager ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Chautauqua Theater Company invites applications for production positions for its 2017 summer season. Contracts run 9-12 weeks starting in early/mid June, housing provided. To apply, send a cover letter, resume and three references to Production@CTCompany.org. Please indicate the position you are applying for in the subject line. Technical Director Professional Experience required. Responsibilities include: Encouraging a positive, collaborative, and pleasant work environment Supervising ... (more)

Posted On: 3/17/2017

Background: McCarter Theatre Center for the Performing Arts is a nationally recognized, non-profit performing arts organization which produces 6 main stage theater productions, and presents over 100 music, dance and special events each year. McCarter's theater series was the recipient of a Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre, and in 2013 McCarter’s artistic director accepted the Tony Award for best New Play on behalf of Vanya and Sonya and Masha and Spike, which was developed and premi... (more)

Posted On: 3/14/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre (The REP), a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a year-long internship in Costuming! An internship at The REP provides an opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment. Our interns are an extremely important asset in maintaining The REP’s presence as a leader in the industry. The REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and buil... (more)

Posted On: 3/14/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre (The REP), a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a year-long internship in Scenic! An internship at The REP provides an opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment. Our interns are an extremely important asset in maintaining The REP’s presence as a leader in the industry. The REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build y... (more)

Posted On: 3/14/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre (The REP), a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a year-long internship in Lighting! An internship at The REP provides an opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment. Our interns are an extremely important asset in maintaining The REP’s presence as a leader in the industry. The REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build... (more)

Posted On: 3/14/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre (The REP), a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a year-long internship in Props! An internship at The REP provides an opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment. Our interns are an extremely important asset in maintaining The REP’s presence as a leader in the industry. The REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills and build yo... (more)

Posted On: 3/14/2017

Orlando Repertory Theatre (The REP), a professional theatre for young audiences and families, is accepting applications for a year-long internship in Stage Management! An internship at The REP provides an opportunity to work and learn in a professional environment. Our interns are an extremely important asset in maintaining The REP’s presence as a leader in the industry. The REP staff strives to create a comfortable atmosphere for growing and learning while you hone your professional skills a... (more)

Posted On: 3/12/2017

--Seeking passionate and resourceful coproducer for NY Musical Theatre Festival show --The end goal for the show is to get on Broadway so ideally would like someone in it for the long haul (and who isn't afraid to dream big) --Producing credits a plus but a love for theatre is more important --Looking for someone who is excited about developing a new musical, preferably with an interest in fundraising and marketing, who wants to serve as a partner in crime for the composer/coproducer of thi... (more)

Posted On: 3/11/2017

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS Bluelaces Theater Company - New York, NY ABOUT BLUELACES THEATER COMPANY Bluelaces Theater Company creates highly interactive, sensory-based theatrical experiences for people of all ages living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental differences. Bluelaces believes that all individuals, regardless of ability status, should have the opportunity to experience the magic of theater in a lively and welcoming environment. We strive to create ... (more)

Posted On: 3/7/2017

Animus Theatre Company (www.animustheatre.org) is currently seeking a part-time Managing Director for its upcoming season. The Managing Director reports to the Board of Directors and works in partnership with the Artistic Director and Artistic Staff as the Theatre’s executive team. The Managing Director plays an integral role in the development and execution of the organization’s programming, in addition to day-to-day administrative activities, including: Administration: The Managing Direc... (more)

Posted On: 3/7/2017

Event staffing company seeking experienced catering bartenders and servers for part time (consistent) shifts for jobs throughout NYC and the surrounding areas for immediate hire! Ideal candidate has held similar positions in catering and must have excellent customer service skills, a strong work ethic, a polished look and a positive attitude. ... (more)

Posted On: 3/4/2017

Musical Theater Today wants to hear from you! In an effort to provide as complex and representative a snapshot of the musical theater community as possible, MTT is accepting submissions of editorial content. As an artist, administrator, producer, audience member, and/or performer, what is on your mind? What are your concerns? Whether you are observing a particular artistic or administrative trend, offering an opinion about a recent musical theater news story, or submitting a piece of his... (more)

Posted On: 3/3/2017

Olney Theatre Center, an award-winning regional theater outside Washington, DC, seeks a passionate, dynamic, collaborative, and creative professional to add to our inspired and imaginative team. Reporting to the Managing Director, the Director of Development will be responsible for leading a department that raises more than $3M annually from individuals, foundations, corporations, and public agencies. The position is a member of the senior management team and oversees a department of two full-ti... (more)

Posted On: 3/3/2017

ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE’s Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Training under the guidance of our exceptional staff in a supportive, professional environment, Asolo Rep's Career Development Participants are fully integrated into our team, collaborating with professional staff members for hands-on work experience within their disciplines. In addition to the training and... (more)

Posted On: 3/3/2017

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIPS NYTW is proud to announce the launch of the 2050 Administrative Fellowship program—a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. Replacing our current internship program, the new fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. For 20 years, NYTW has honed an inclusive fellowship pr... (more)

Posted On: 2/27/2017

Olivier Cheng Catering and Events is a luxury brand catering and events company in New York City. We strive to bring innovation and fine-dining restaurant-quality food to catered events; it is a benchmark of our brand and mission. Our clients include the leading fashion houses and private clients in New York and beyond. We are seeking those interested in working in Catering & Events as Front of House Servers, Bartenders, Coat check, etc! We encourage those within creative fields to apply, as ... (more)

