This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 3/13/2017

Part Time Jobs: Young, Hungry and Scrappy Producer Wanted for NYMF Show

Posted On: 3/12/2017

--Seeking passionate and resourceful coproducer for NY Musical Theatre Festival show --The end goal for the show is to get on Broadway so ideally would like someone in it for the long haul (and who isn't afraid to dream big) --Producing credits a plus but a love for theatre is more important --Looking for someone who is excited about developing a new musical, preferably with an interest in fundraising and marketing, who wants to serve as a partner in crime for the composer/coproducer of thi... (more)

Posted On: 3/11/2017

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS Bluelaces Theater Company - New York, NY ABOUT BLUELACES THEATER COMPANY Bluelaces Theater Company creates highly interactive, sensory-based theatrical experiences for people of all ages living with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental differences. Bluelaces believes that all individuals, regardless of ability status, should have the opportunity to experience the magic of theater in a lively and welcoming environment. We strive to create ... (more)

Posted On: 3/7/2017

Animus Theatre Company (www.animustheatre.org) is currently seeking a part-time Managing Director for its upcoming season. The Managing Director reports to the Board of Directors and works in partnership with the Artistic Director and Artistic Staff as the Theatre’s executive team. The Managing Director plays an integral role in the development and execution of the organization’s programming, in addition to day-to-day administrative activities, including: Administration: The Managing Direc... (more)

Posted On: 3/7/2017

Event staffing company seeking experienced catering bartenders and servers for part time (consistent) shifts for jobs throughout NYC and the surrounding areas for immediate hire! Ideal candidate has held similar positions in catering and must have excellent customer service skills, a strong work ethic, a polished look and a positive attitude. ... (more)

Posted On: 3/4/2017

Musical Theater Today wants to hear from you! In an effort to provide as complex and representative a snapshot of the musical theater community as possible, MTT is accepting submissions of editorial content. As an artist, administrator, producer, audience member, and/or performer, what is on your mind? What are your concerns? Whether you are observing a particular artistic or administrative trend, offering an opinion about a recent musical theater news story, or submitting a piece of his... (more)

Posted On: 3/3/2017

ASOLO REPERTORY THEATRE’s Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Training under the guidance of our exceptional staff in a supportive, professional environment, Asolo Rep's Career Development Participants are fully integrated into our team, collaborating with professional staff members for hands-on work experience within their disciplines. In addition to the training and... (more)

Posted On: 3/3/2017

2050 ADMINISTRATIVE FELLOWSHIPS NYTW is proud to announce the launch of the 2050 Administrative Fellowship program—a sister program to our successful 2050 Artistic Fellowship, which supports emerging playwrights and directors. Replacing our current internship program, the new fellowship represents one of several NYTW initiatives to address the economic barriers that may prevent talented individuals from pursuing careers in the theatre. For 20 years, NYTW has honed an inclusive fellowship pr... (more)

Posted On: 2/27/2017

Olivier Cheng Catering and Events is a luxury brand catering and events company in New York City. We strive to bring innovation and fine-dining restaurant-quality food to catered events; it is a benchmark of our brand and mission. Our clients include the leading fashion houses and private clients in New York and beyond. We are seeking those interested in working in Catering & Events as Front of House Servers, Bartenders, Coat check, etc! We encourage those within creative fields to apply, as ... (more)

Posted On: 2/26/2017

Historic NY Concert Hall is looking to fill Assistant House Manager position. Must have at least 2+ years management/supervisory experience. Concert hall or theatre experience a plus. Must be available for very flexible "on and off" scheduling. Must have or be able to obtain the NYFD FO3 Fire Guard license. Must be friendly with excellent customer service skills, be energetic, enthusiastic, level headed, and be a rapid problem finder and solver. Duties will include assisting Management with supe... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Heading into its 26th season the Pennsylvania Shakespeare Festival is a professional theatre company on the campus of DeSales University in the Lehigh Valley, 90 minutes from NYC and 60 minutes from Philly. The Festival uses both the 473 seat mainstage and the 187 seat black box at the Labuda Center for the Performing Arts on campus. Each summer, PSF produces a season of Shakespeare alongside other classics, musical theatre, and children’s theatre. The Festival is an Equal Opportunity Emplo... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts and education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center Campus. LCPA presents over 350 performances annually throughout our different performance series including American Songbook, Great Performers, Live from Lincoln Center, Lincoln Center Festival, Mostly Mozart, Midsummer Night Swing, Lincol... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The Shakespeare Theatre Company seeks a Production Assistant (PA) to join our busy Stage Management team for the 2017-2018 season. The PA will assist the Assistant Stage Manager in the daily running of rehearsals and performances. Responsibilities will include: liaising with Production departments, prepping the rehearsal hall for daily needs, maintaining office inventory and ordering supplies as needed, maintaining and running sound cues in rehearsal hall, and generating and maintaining stage ma... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Job Start Date: Immediately Job End Date: Open-ended SEEKING: Executive Assistant/Office Manager RESPONSIBILITIES: Executive Assistant/Office Manager is responsible for answering phones and fielding inquiries from local and national media, data base updates and maintenance, outreach, general office support, etc. REQUIREMENTS: Candidates should be seeking entry-level employment and have an interest in theatrical publicity/marketing and production WHEN: The position ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Dates/Hours: 15-20 hours from March 1-June 16, 2017, in New York, NY; June 16-September 3, 2017, Full Time, 40 hours, in Edgartown, MA Location: New York, NY and Edgartown, MA. On-site housing provided in Edgartown, MA at Vineyard Arts Project. General Position Summary: We are seeking a positive, self-starting, intelligent and hard-working part-time employee to join our small and passionate team in running Vineyard Arts Project. Experience with company management, finance a... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Job Description: Marketing Associate Mama Foundation for the Arts in Harlem has a new opening for a part-time Marketing Associate position to strategize and implement new marketing and outreach efforts. · Lead contact in promotional efforts for upcoming productions and special performances · Day-to-day marketing support with media campaigns, special outreach, mailings, social media. · Press Release creation/distribution · Work with col... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Spring forward with our weekend Alexander class! Alexander Technique for Everyday The Alexander Technique teaches people of all disciplines to release habitual tension for an experience of more freedom, poise, and presence. In this 4-week class, you'll discover how your body is designed to move, breathe, sound, and emote, and how to use these essential physical skills to calm your nerves, improve your posture, and find your voice. The first hour of class will be dedicated to exercises ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

PAN ASIAN REPERTORY THEATRE, the premiere Asian American Theatre company on the East Coast in its 40th Milestone Season, seeks qualified candidates for new part-time Marketing/Outreach Coordinator position to work with Artistic Producing Director and Communications Associate to focus on outreach and follow-up with the general theatre-going public, new diverse and ethnic community groups, special interest groups, and schools to attend performances. The candidate will also build on existing relati... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Opening Act is an arts education non-profit that brings free after-school theater programming to NYC’s most under-resourced high schools. Founded in 2000 by actors and educators, Opening Act gives high school students opportunities – through theater – to develop leadership, commitment, confidence, and community. We are seeking highly motivated, skilled, unpaid Administrative Intern for the 2017 Summer Semester. Interns will have the opportunity to learn first-hand the ins and outs of an art... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

New York Theatre Workshop, an award-winning Off-Broadway theatre company, seeks an intern for their Production Department. We seek passionate and motivated college students, graduate students or recent graduates interested in careers in arts administration. We are looking for self-directed candidates who are interested in learning from theatre professionals and contributing to a vibrant downtown community of artists. The internship runs from March through June. Interns must be available a... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Live In Theater (LIT) seeks an immediate, part-time sales manager for its cutting edge, interactive, immersive, experiences in New York City and internationally. The sales manager will harness our notoriety and the inertia of our established clientele (including Goldman Sachs, the Yankees, Apple, Google and Columbia University to name only a few) to increase already growing sales. The position will require booking and managing events, harvesting existing relationships for repeat sales an... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The General Management Intern will assist the General Manager in finance and budget management, box office settlements and reconciliations, drafting contracts for artists and productions, company management duties including hospitality arrangements and comp/house seat coordination, café inventory and reconciliations, general operations, and other administrative tasks as needed. Upcoming productions include the annual CULTUREMART FESTIVAL of works in progress, the world premiere of CASABLANCABOX,... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

HERE – the downtown performance venue that supports the work of artists at all stages in their careers through commissions, development and fully produced works – and Beth Morrison Projects - producer of cutting-edge opera-theatre/contemporary music works - are jointly seeking a Development Manager for year-round part-time work on PROTOTYPE: Opera/Theatre/Now, the highly acclaimed contemporary opera-theatre and music-theatre festival, approaching its sixth season in January 2018. Applicants shou... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

The Kingfisher Theater is looking to hire a co-producer/director (or combo of two people) to help mount a production of our original work, The Devil, the Witch, and the Blacksmith by Amy Canfield and Kevin Dedes, based on the short story by Nikolai Gogol. We are currently in talks with a space in (Manhattan) New York and would like to produce a run for the month of January 2018. The show itself is a satirical farce about a small Ukrainian village on (Ukrainian) Christmas Eve. The style is ... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

AfterWork Theater is a non-profit organization that enriches the everyday lives of adults by creating the opportunity to participate in theatrical experiences that promote fun, community, and creative self-expression. No audition required. As we ramp up for the coming year, we are seeking a boatload of creative team members to join our team in leading a variety of programs including fully-staged musicals, musical revues, weekly classes and more. All of our programs meet on nights and weekend... (more)

Posted On: 2/24/2017

Audience Services Representatives Roundabout Theatre Company, New York’s leading not-for-profit theatre seeks energetic, articulate, dependable and outgoing individuals for full-time Audience Services Representative positions. Audience Services Representatives provide best-in-class customer care in Roundabout’s high-volume Call Center. This position is expected to field inbound purchases and customer service calls expertly, solicit donations, process ticket orders and respond to customer c... (more)

