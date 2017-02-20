This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 2/20/2017

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/20/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Adding a Classifieds section to BroadwayWorld.com has been one of the site's most requested features since Day 1. But, we never could figure out a way to improve on the many other classifieds options out there for things like job listings, classes, shopping and other industry resources.

Then it hit us - make it FREE! That's right, posting listings in the new BroadwayWorld.com Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings.

Photographers: Experienced Photographer booking headshot sessions!

Posted On: 2/18/2017

Hey all Booking sessions for headshots! $400 will get 2 retouched images from the session I will go over your previous headshots if you have any and help improve it, photograph you and go through images and help select which to edit. I will upload all the images for you to download as well as edit two selected for printing. I shoot in natural light but also have strobes available if requested. email me with any questions you may have and i'll be happy to answer them for you! ... (more)

Posted On: 2/18/2017

Posted On: 2/18/2017

Posted On: 2/18/2017

Posted On: 2/18/2017

An outrageous array of Burlesque Talent transcends upon Adelaide for the Mad March Festivals! Commencing this week Velvet Chase Productions has some very exclusive and limited workshops with some of Australia's most notable artists! Get Comp ready with Sarina del Fuego, get a fresh perspective on Burlesque Noir with the Damsel of Debauchery herself, Miss Kerryx. Zia Electric offers her unique insights into Neo Burlesque, Velvet Chase is Theatre Clipping again; come grab some Stanislavski train... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Notice: Stage Manager CONTRACT LOA LOA/LORT Agreement Pending. PERSONNEL Wren T. Brown, Producer; Keith Young, Director/Choreographer; Abdul Hamid Royal, Musical Director OTHER DATES First Rehearsal: April 18, 2017; First Preview: May 18, 2017; Press Open: May 20, 2017; Closing: June 11, 2017 OTHER www.Ebonyrep.org Equity’s contracts prohibit discrimination. Equity is committed to diversity and encourages all its employers to engage in a policy of equal employment opp... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Join us for… Maximizing Your Monologue with Andrew Leynse (Artistic Director, Primary Stages) at Primary Stages Einhorn School of Performing Arts (ESPA) Acting is the only profession in the world that relies on a two-minute job interview. To book the gig, you must make each moment count. In this 5-week course with Primary Stages Artistic Director Andrew Leynse, you will polish two contemporary and two classical monologues and receive feedback from a casting agent or director in you... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Seeking director/choreographer who really knows "Cats". Please send resume and also a statement about your thoughts on the show, so we can have a conversation. Please also include references.... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

The Public Theater is seeking a highly organized and unflappable administrator to support the Artistic Director and keep up with a fast-paced work environment. The individual in this position supervises the Executive Office Assistant and reports to the Artistic Director. Specific responsibilities include: ? Prioritizing correspondence (determining what can be handled independently) ? Managing Artistic Director’s calendar, ? Strategizing scheduling priorities, working closely with sen... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

NY City Center Theater is seeking experienced individuals for part-time seasonal FOH Lobby Security positions. You must be available to work any assigned performance including weekends and holidays. Security experience is preferred and dedication to customer service is a must. Reliability, a neat and professional appearance, an interest in dance and theater and an outgoing, positive attitude are required. This position reports to the House Manager. Responsibilities include controlling admittance... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Atlantic Theater Company, an award-winning, not-for-profit off-Broadway theater seeks a qualified Technical Director for its 2017 student season of three straight plays – "Master Harold"... and the Boys, Awake and Sing, and Vinegar Tom. Position would begin on March 13th and run until May 7th. In addition to a carpenter under the supervision of the Technical Director, our main work force for these shows is first year students from the acting program. Each show will have a different group o... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

In an increasingly populated market, actor's reels are as important as headshots. Do you have footage that needs editing? Do you need footage that showcases you better? Are you a theatre actor wanting to break into the world of TV and film? Evening Squire can create a tailor-made reel that highlights your talents to help you land that next big role. We offer a variety of services to fit your unique reel needs. No footage? No problem. Evening Squire can build you ... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

info@thegrowingstudio.com www.thegrowingstudio.com Music Director Series featuring Carmel Dean and Stephen Brooker This series is designed for those students who want to work with some of the greatest and most influential Music Directors working on Broadway. This class is for those who want to better themselves and get their audition pieces in top shape and work on material from shows. STEPHEN BROOKER was musical director and conductor for Universal Pictures’ film of Les Miséra... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Description: BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center is currently seeking a Part-Time House Manager to primarily work nights and weekends on events ranging from performances to meetings to classes. Qualified candidates must have superior Front of House skills as well as production and/or stage management experience. Staff management experience is a must. Must work well in a team environment while having the ability to individually problem solve any issue that arise. Strong listening skills, good org... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Harmonia Holdings, Ltd is a leading US-China cultural exchange company. Headquartered in New York with offices in Beijing & Shanghai, Harmonia represents top-notch resources and talent, and fosters cross-cultural collaborations in entertainment industry and arts education. JOB DESCRIPTION: The International Production Coordinator is a junior-level full time position and reports to the Project Manager of International Theatre Production & Presentation in the New York office. The Coord... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Summer 2017 Des Moines Performing Arts seeks a dynamic, highly qualified Music Director for its Summer Fellowship Program. The fellowship invites emerging professional music directors enrolled in graduate programs or equivalent experience to collaboratively lead a series of musical theater-based performance camps for young artists in grades 3-8. Music Director will be responsible for: · Participating in production meetings and camp planning prior to start of sessions · ... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Summer 2017 Des Moines Performing Arts seeks a dynamic, highly qualified Director/Choreographer for its Summer Fellowship program. The fellowship invites emerging directors enrolled in graduate programs or equivalent experience to collaboratively lead a series of summer, musical theater-based performance camps for young artists in grades 3-8. Director/Choreographer will be responsible for: · Participating in production meetings and camp planning prior to start of sessions · Auditioni... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Seeking Brand Ambassadors: $15/hr + Free Meals at Just Salad! Just Salad, the NYC-based fast casual salad restaurant, is looking for motivated, energetic, reliable, and fun people to join our marketing team! Our Brand Ambassadors are the face of our brand – they’ll meet with customers, attend events, and spread the message about all of the benefits of eating at Just Salad. Brand Ambassadors are part-time employees who handle various field-marketing events including in-store salad/smoothi... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Semitic Root, LLC seeks an Assistant Stage Manager to support the Production Stage Manager for Betty Shamieh's THE STRANGEST, directed by May Adrales. Responsibilities will include backstage duties as well as some wardrobe upkeep. SCHEDULE: Rehearsal: February 16 - March 7, 2017 Load-in: March 6-7, 2017 Tech: March 8-10, 2017 Previews: March 11-14, 2017 Opening: March 15, 2017 Closing: April 1, 2017 LOCATION: New York Theatre Workshop's 4th Street Theatre CONTRACT: Thi... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

The Playwrights Horizons Theatrical Fellowship Program offers excellent practical experience in training for a career in the arts and affords an opportunity to learn from some of the top professionals in the American theater. Because our fellows are fully integrated in the day-to-day life of the organization, a fellowship at Playwrights Horizons offers significantly marketable experience in one’s chosen field. We are proud of the fact that many alumni have gone on to become some of the most acti... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Infinity Theatre Company A Tony Award-winning theatre company, Infinity Theatre enriches Annapolis with professional New York City theatre that inspires and transforms artists and audiences, through imagination, creation, and the infinite possibilities found only in theatre. Co-Producing Artistic Directors Anna Roberts Ostroff & Alan Ostroff founded the company in 2010. Past productions include Dames at Sea (Directed by 3-time Tony Nominee Randy Skinner), Sisters of Swing: The Story of the A... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

Theatre Design and Production Associate Professor Position Open Eastern Arizona College Eastern Arizona College is accepting application packets for a full time Theatre Design and Production Associate Professor in the beautiful rural area of Thatcher, AZ. Excellent wage and benefits package offered. To learn more about the position requirements and find information on applying, visit EAC’s employment site at http://www.eac.edu/Working_at_EAC/list.asp or call 928-428-8915.... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

"Looking for Assistant to Talent Manager Established Talent Management Company seeks a mature, seriously committed individual to work five days a week, Mon-Fri: 10am-4pm (Part Time ). Office located in Gillette, NJ. Must be able to drive to work. Requirements: Candidate must have excellent phone skills, tech savvy computer knowledge and top notch organizational skills for this very fast paced office. Must have own laptop to use at work. Knowledge of/interest in theater a plus. Duties include spe... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

About Sequence: We’re an award-winning events agency specializing in production, strategic planning, and design. We work with a mix of corporate, association and non-profit clientele and events include galas, launches, meetings, conferences and beyond. Sequence is headquartered in New York, NY and executes events worldwide. Read more about us at www.Sequence-Events.com. About You: Seeking a good-natured, “Yes, and…” candidate with event production, AV & ... (more)

Posted On: 2/17/2017

If you have an interest in the arts and a love for technology, we want you to work with us! We have entry-level positions available on our Client Administration team with full-time (40 hours/week) or part-time (20 hours/week) hours, and though our office is in New York City, you can work from anywhere in the U.S. At Patron Technology, our clients are primarily arts & cultural organizations (theatres, orchestras, dance companies, museums) that use our product, PatronManager, to run their organ... (more)

