This Week's New Classifieds on BWW - 1/9/2017

Temp Jobs:
Summer Internship
Posted On: 1/9/2017
ABOUT TRANSCENDENCE SUMMER INTERNSHIPS This 12 to 15 week summer program is a an opportunity available to high schoolers and young adults pursuing higher education. The program will train artists in an environment where their individual voices and talents are encouraged. Interns will grow through an empowering mentorship, working directly with our professionals, and finding their own artistic voice. Internships are available in the following areas: - Costume - Props - Phot... (more)
Full Time Jobs: FT Electrics Supervisor
Posted On: 1/9/2017
The New York production of Blue Man Group is seeking a full time Electrics Supervisor. This position is responsible for overseeing the Electrics Department, and ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show’s lighting and electrics-related special effects are of the highest caliber. This is a full time position reporting to the Production Stage Manager. Supervisory responsibilities include but are not limited to: Maintaining open communication about electrics issues an... (more)
Full Time Jobs: Production Stage Manager
Posted On: 1/9/2017
Blue Man Group at the Astor Place Theatre is looking for a Full Time Production Stage Manager Blue Man Group New York is looking for someone to fill the position of Production Stage Manager (PSM). This is a full time position reporting to the Resident General Manager (RGM). The PSM is responsible for all elements of Blue Man New York’s production department (performers, crew and stage management) including the maintenance of artistic integrity, oversight of entire production departme... (more)
Full Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant
Posted On: 1/6/2017
Marketing Assistant Department: Account Services - TMD NYC Responsibilities include: • Work alongside Senior Staff to provide account services and nurture relationships – taking the lead when directed • Support Senior Staff to maintain strategic plans and reports for Broadway Across America (BAA) and vendors • Maintain a working relationship between BAA marketing and all departments of TMD • Work with Senior Staff on special projects such as client development, industry trade e... (more)
Voice Lessons / Coaching: Speaking, Singing and Accent Reduction
Posted On: 1/5/2017
Become confident with your voice. I support those wanting to improve their speaking skills, learn to sing or reduce their accent. "I have really enjoyed my lessons with Clara and always look forward to going. Clara's relaxed, happy approach makes me feel comfortable. I have grown in confidence enormously since I first started lessons and feel my voice has improved as a result. I would definitely recommend Clara to others!" Nancy Baivier "My singing lessons with Clara have been absolutely ... (more)
Temp Jobs: Ticket Host
Posted On: 1/4/2017
Responsiblities: Distribute tickets for assigned Broadway show to customers prior to the show in a friendly and cheerful manner. Check IDs and/or confirmation emails to verify identity. Act as a brand ambassador to the company. Explain how Headout works, answer questions, and help direct customers. Smile and enjoy yourself! A background in hospitality customer service is a must. Hours are 1.5 hours on each day that a show is performing. Up to 11 hours a week. ... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Publicist (Freelance, Stipend, Part-time, Temporary)
Posted On: 1/3/2017
Publicist (Freelance, Stipend, Part-time, Temporary) The Future Is Female Festival, a grassroots effort, seeks experienced individual passionate about women in the arts for freelance, stipend role doing Publicity and Press Releases. The Future Is Female Festival (thefutureisfemalefestival.com) invites individuals and theatre companies across the US to host productions or readings this March of ten-minute plays written by women of all backgrounds on the subject “the future is female,” and ... (more)
: Carpenter wanted
Posted On: 1/3/2017
Create LA is looking for strong carpenters and painters to help us build, paint, load in and strike our productions (live events and custom builds) Deadlines will be tight and there will be last minute calls to work, so flexibility is appreciated. Proficiency in the use of electrical, pneumatic, and manual shop tools is necessary. This is a freelance job so we work around other jobs as long as proper notice is given. We do strive to schedule dates for projects as soon as we have them. You mus... (more)
Temp Jobs: Stage Manager Needed
Posted On: 1/3/2017
Seeking a stage manager for the premier performance of And the Crowd Goes Wild, a play that will be making its debut at this summer's Midtown International Theatre Festival. The festival lasts from July 15 to August 6, although the exact performance dates for And the Crowd Goes Wild have yet to be determined. We are seeking a stage manager to perform traditional, basic stage manager duties as well as operate a light/sound board. We ask that you have some prior experience in stage management,... (more)
Temp Jobs: Company Manager Needed
Posted On: 1/3/2017
Seeking a company manager for the premier performance of And the Crowd Goes Wild, a play that will be making its debut at this summer's Midtown International Theatre Festival. The festival lasts from July 15 to August 6, although the exact performance dates for And the Crowd Goes Wild have yet to be determined. We are seeking a company manager to perform the following duties: - Insert programs into Festabills and give them to venue staff in a timely fashion. - Handle press packets. - Act as ... (more)
Full Time Jobs: Senior Marketing Manager, Broadway
Posted On: 12/30/2016
Department: Sales & Marketing Reports to: Director of Program Marketing Status: Exempt Summary: Reporting to the Director of Program Marketing, the Senior Marketing Manager - Broadway supports the efforts of the Sales & Marketing Department for all Kimmel Center presentations and institutional initiatives, with a special focus on our robust Broadway Philadelphia products. Broadway Philadelphia is the flagship of our programmatic initiatives. The Manager will play an active leadership r... (more)
: BeeJayGobira
Posted On: 12/29/2016
Beejays Online Accent Training 25 years Experience. Join a Live Professional Training Course to set right mistakes in the way you speak American English. Fast and Secure way to Master American Accent in 6 Weeks. Avail One on One Training with 25 years Experienced International Coach. Focussed Online Learning Accelerate American Accent absorption... which make Daily Client Meetings Meaningful. Time to upgrade your communication skills. Time to Master Advanced Communication Techniques to... (more)
Temp Jobs: Accompanist Needed for upcoming Musical Theater Cabaret!
Posted On: 12/27/2016
A group of six singers have been preparing musical theater songs for a gender-bender themed cabaret at The Duplex in NYC. We are looking for a piano player to accompany us. Performance: January 21 - Call time: 5, Show: 6:30 - 8 at The Duplex Rehearsals(accompanist would ideally 1-2 rehearsals): December 29, 2016 7:30 - 9:30 January 5, 2017 7:30 - 9:30 January 19 2017 7:30 - 9:30 All rehearsals would be in midtown. Please email ctomes891@gmail.com if you are interested/ available ... (more)
Theatres: Dinner Theatre for sale
Posted On: 12/20/2016
Dinner theatre for sale in Johnson City, TN. Building offers dinner seating for 90 patrons, fully equipped commercial kitchen and full bar in lobby. There is a large green room backstage. Upstairs has 2 separate apartments and large laundry room. There is a very large shop space/prop room and loads of storage, located in the middle of the entertainment district. Live and work downtown. $365,000.00... (more)
Dance Instruction / Classes: Part-Time Resident Artist - Dance Instructor
Posted On: 12/19/2016
The Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center is accepting résumés for the following part-time resident artist for the Henry Mancini Academy at Lincoln Park—Dance Faculty (Ballet, Jazz and Tap). Duties will be to teach dance classes up to two days a week. Classes are from 4:30-7:30 PM. Applicants should be comfortable teaching technique and performance skills to students ages 4-18. Applicant’s required qualifications are education/training in and experience with teaching the required dance forms, and ... (more)
: Temporary Seasonal Artist Services Manager, Lincoln Center Festival
Posted On: 12/19/2016
POSITION Temporary Seasonal Artist Services Manager DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Festival OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. For over 20 years, Lincoln Center Festival (www.lincolncenterfestival.org) has been presenting a wide range of classic and contempora... (more)
Props: GRAND HOTEL SET- REVOLVING DOORS, COLUMNS ETC.
Posted On: 12/17/2016
Beautiful functional revolving door unit with marquis and LED "Grand Hotel" Logo. Perfect show piece anchor for your stage production of Grand Hotel. Art Nouveau styling. -Dimensions with Marquis attached: 6'-10" Wide, 9'-8" High, 6'-6" Deep -Load-in door size required: 70" x 80" -Door rotates smoothly on central pivot and casters under doors. -Four can lights in ceiling take Par 38's -Grand Hotel Sign in raised lettering with LED back-lighting. Sign light includes dimmer and remo... (more)
Part Time Jobs: PT Box Office Phone Sales/Window Representative
Posted On: 12/15/2016
We are seeking friendly, enthusiastic, team minded individuals to join our team at the New York Show. Blue Man Group is a global entertainment company with shows performed in 15 countries and seen by more than 35 million people worldwide since 1991. Blue Man Group has permanent theatrical productions in Las Vegas, Orlando, Boston, Chicago, New York and Berlin, and a North/South American Tour. Responsibilities of this position include: Processing of all specialty ticket requests (House Seats... (more)
Voice Lessons / Coaching: Kick Your Voice in the Ass
Posted On: 12/14/2016
Get the technique you're looking for. Suited to your stylistic demands. NO-nonsense approach has worked for film, television, broadway, and complete beginners. Short-term Intensive Vocal Study. CONTACTDIERDRE@GMAIL.COM... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Graphic Desioner
Posted On: 12/12/2016
GRAPHIC DESIGNER Working closely with the Artistic Director and the marketing team, Dixon Place's Graphic Designer will be responsible for designing a variety of marketing materials, including postcards for commissioned shows, in addition to weekly maintenance of digital & paper performance calendars and e-blasts. Applicants should have experience with WordPress (or similar blog/website software), Constant Contact (or similar email design software), and the Adobe Creative Suite, particularly In... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Part-Time SAT Teacher
Posted On: 12/7/2016
A-List Education (www.alisteducation.com) is hiring part-time instructors to teach SAT/ACT classes. Details: • Classes last 2-3 hours on either weekdays or Saturdays o Availability on Wednesday afterschool and Saturday morning preferred • Classes are scheduled weekly • Full curriculum and training provided o Available for training: Tuesday Evenings/Thursday Mornings • Teaching hours paid at $60/hr • Training and prep time paid at $15/hr • Travel reimbursements available for some cir... (more)
Temp Jobs: Documentary Participants
Posted On: 12/5/2016
Key Grip Media Productions is looking for participants for documentary films. This is also an excellent opportunity for actors to gain exposure nation wide. Here's an example of the kind of films we're producing. Key Grip's documentary film "POTUS.” POTUS: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NL6iJP-EVpc&t=7s Please feel free to respond with some basic information about yourself, your career, and how you feel you can add value to Key Grip Media Productions Documentaries. Possible future topi... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Temporary Part-Time Digital Support Coordinator, Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings
Posted On: 12/2/2016
POSITION Temporary Part-Time Digital Support Coordinator, Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pa... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Temporary Part-Time Database Support Assistant, Lincoln Center and Mentor-Linc
Posted On: 12/2/2016
POSITION Temporary Part-Time Database Support Assistant, Lincoln Center Local and Mentor-Linc DEPARTMENT Lincoln Center Education OVERVIEW Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) serves three primary roles: it is the world’s leading presenter of superb artistic programming, is a national leader in arts education and community relations, and functions as the manager of the Lincoln Center campus. The Lincoln Center Local: Free Screenings program is a web-based program and software pac... (more)
Part Time Jobs: Time Sensitive Global Broadway Education Company Hiring Intern Immediately
Posted On: 12/1/2016
Broadway Theatre Arts Education Intern in New York City. StudentsLive ( SL), a High Profile, Award-Winning Broadway Education Organization and Passport to Broadway International, is looking for an ambitious, articulate, intelligent, self-motivated, mature, intern for Spring 2017 with potential for growth and opportunity to be become a part of the SL Education Team. Looking for a candidate with background and passion for theater education, study and/or skills in musical theater, high level admini... (more)