Save on Tickets to See the Last Week of Tony-Winning Best Play OSLO on Broadway

The Washington Post called it "hands down the best play of the season" and now OSLO is the winner of every best play award including the Tony!

OSLO is inspired by the amazing true story of the back-channel talks, unlikely friendships and quiet heroics that led to the 1993 Oslo Peace Accords between the Israelis and Palestinians. It's "thrilling," raves The New York Times, "OSLO has now become the colossus it was always meant to be." Get tickets for this riveting new play by J.T. Rogers, directed by Bartlett Sher, about the individuals behind world history and their all too human ambitions.

A darkly comic epic, Oslo tells the true but until now untold story of how one young couple, Norwegian diplomat Mona Juul (Jennifer Ehle) and her husband social scientist Terje Rød-Larsen (Jefferson Mays), planned and orchestrated top-secret, high-level meetings between the State of Israel and the Palestine Liberation Organization, which culminated in the signing of the historic 1993 Oslo Accords. Featuring dozens of characters and set in locations across the globe, Oslo is both a political thriller and the personal story of a small band of women and men struggling together-and fighting each other-as they seek to change the world.

Lincoln Center Theater's production of Oslo at the Vivian Beaumont Theater is sponsored by American Express. Generous support for this production is provided by The Bernard Gersten LCT Productions Fund, The Peter J. Sharp Foundation's Special Fund for LCT, and an extraordinary gift from the estate of Edith Ehrman. The Mitzi E. Newhouse production of Oslo was supported by a Theatre Commissioning and Production Initiative grant from the Doris Duke Charitable Foundation. Special thanks to the Harold and Mimi Steinberg Charitable Trust for supporting new American plays at LCT.

