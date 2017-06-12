Save Up to $68 on Tickets to A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL on Broadway

A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL
Jun. 12, 2017  

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

Tuesday - Thursday
Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $99 (reg $137-$167)
Select Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $89 (reg $97-$167)
Rear Mezzanine & Front Balcony: $69 (reg $77-$87)
Rear Balcony starting at $50

Friday
Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $109 (reg $142-$177)
Select Rear Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $89 (reg $142-$177)
Rear Mezzanine & Front Balcony: $69 (reg $77-$87)
Rear Balcony starting at $50

Saturday & Sunday
Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $119 (reg $142-$177)
Select Rear Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $99 (reg $142-$177)
Rear Balcony starting at $55

