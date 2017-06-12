Save Up to $68 on Tickets to A BRONX TALE THE MUSICAL on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on A BRONX TALE: THE MUSICAL

Based on the critically acclaimed play that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical will take you to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s- where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be.

A Bronx Tale is directed by two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks, written by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri, with songs by eight-time Academy Award winner Alan Menken and three-time Tony Award nominee Glenn Slater, choreography by Tony nominee Sergio Trujillo, and produced by music mogul Tommy Mottola, The Dodgers (Jersey Boys, Matilda) and Tribeca Productions.

Use Code: BXBWW1101

Tuesday - Thursday

Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $99 (reg $137-$167)

Select Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $89 (reg $97-$167)

Rear Mezzanine & Front Balcony: $69 (reg $77-$87)

Rear Balcony starting at $50



Friday

Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $109 (reg $142-$177)

Select Rear Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $89 (reg $142-$177)

Rear Mezzanine & Front Balcony: $69 (reg $77-$87)

Rear Balcony starting at $50



Saturday & Sunday

Select Orchestra & Front Mezzanine: $119 (reg $142-$177)

Select Rear Orchestra & Mid Mezzanine: $99 (reg $142-$177)

Rear Balcony starting at $55

Related Articles