Save Up to $50 on CHICAGO, Broadway's Longest Running American Musical

A true New York City institution, Chicago has everything that makes Broadway great: a universal tale of fame, fortune and all that jazz; one show-stopping song after another; and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen.

No wonder Chicago has been honored with 6 Tony Awards, 2 Olivier Awards, a Grammy and thousands of standing ovations.

It's also no surprise that Chicago has wowed audiences all around the world, from Mexico City to Moscow, from São Paulo to South Africa.

Whether you're looking for your first Broadway musical, whether you've seen the Academy Award-winning film and want to experience the show live on stage or whether you've seen it before and want to recapture the magic, Chicago always delivers.

VALID FOR PERFORMANCES NOW THROUGH SEPTEMBER 3, 2017!

Use Code: CHBWYWLD8

Regular Monday-Sunday Evenings*:

Discount Tickets $89.00-$59.50 each (reg. $139-$89.50)

Select Saturday & Sunday Matinees:

Discount Tickets $85.00 (reg. $135) thru 7/2, $89.00 (reg.$139) 7/3-9/3

Regular Prices starting at just $49.50 in the Mezzanine!

HOLIDAY EVES $99-$69.50 for 05/26-05/29: $99-$69.50 (reg. $149-$99.50)

*Blackout dates and other Holiday Pricing may apply. All prices include a $2 facility fee. All sales are final - no refunds or exchanges. Offer subject to availability and prior sale. Not valid in combination with any other offers. Normal service charges apply to phone and internet orders. Performance schedule subject to change. Offer may be revoked or modified at any time without notice. There is a 24 ticket limit per order.

