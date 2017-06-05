Save 35% on COST OF LIVING, MTC's New 'Deeply Affecting' Play

Direct from a sold-out run at Williamstown Theatre Festival Manhattan Theatre Club's "deeply affecting" new play Cost of Living!

What do we owe each other? Can we afford not to care?



Directed by Obie Award winner Jo Bonney, this achingly human and surprisingly funny play from exciting new voice Martyna Majok is about the forces that bring people together, the realities of facing the world with physical disabilities and how deeply we all need each other.



Truck driver Eddie is struggling to rebuild a relationship with his estranged wife Ani, and Jess is trying to navigate the day-to-day with John, her new boss, in a job that she desperately needs. People are hard.



Watch the writer and cast discuss the play:









"Set in working-class New Jersey, it's about the scramble to survive, and how much

leaning on one another that requires." The New York Times



"POIGNANT. A SHARPLY INSISTENT WAKEUP CALL." The Boston Globe

Cost of Living is presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival. Lead support for Cost of Living is provided by the Ernst C. Stiefel Foundation. Additional support comes from the National Endowment for the Arts.



