Rushin' to the Tonys: The Die-Hards Get Ready for Broadway's Biggest Night!

Jun. 9, 2017  

Where can you find Broadway's most devoted fans? The rush lines, of course! In the video below, watch as Katie Lynch takes to the streets in the wee hours of the morning (muffins in tow) to talk all things Tonys with ordinary theatre nerds like you!

The American Theatre Wing's 71st Annual Tony Awards will air live from Radio City Music Hall on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 11, 2017 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT), hosted by Tony winner Kevin Spacey.

