Video: BALLAD LINES Releases In Rehearsal Music Video Ahead Of London Premiere

Producers Aria Entertainment and KT Producing have released an in-rehearsal music video of “Prologue” from BALLAD LINES, which will have its London premiere at Southwark Playhouse Elephant from January 23 through March 21, 2026, with a press night scheduled for Thursday, January 29. The video was filmed by Macaulay Nicholson, with rehearsal footage directed by Ylan Assefy-Waterdrinker.

Ballad Lines is co-created by composer and songwriter Finn Anderson and director Tania Azevedo. The folk musical blends original songs with re-imagined traditional Scottish, Irish, and Appalachian ballads, performed live by an onstage all-female band featuring Sally Simpson (violin), Isis Dunthorne (drums), Shonagh Murray (keys), and Madeline Salter (guitar).

The cast is led by Frances McNamee as Sarah, Olivier Award winner Rebecca Trehearn as Betty, and Olivier Award nominee Kirsty Findlay, who reprises the role of Cait from an earlier iteration of the musical. Completing the cast are Sydney Sainté as Alix, Ally Kennard as Jamie/Thomas/Ronan (and Dance Captain), Yna Tresvalles as Jean, GRACIE Lai as Morna/Ancestor (covering multiple roles), and Siân Louise Dowdalls as Shona/Ancestor (also covering multiple roles). Several cast members appeared on the Ballad Lines concept album, released in September 2025.

Set across three centuries, the musical follows Sarah, a queer woman living in New York, who is drawn into the lives of women in her family’s past through a recurring melody. The story connects Sarah with Cait, her 17th-century Scottish ancestor, and Jean, an Irish teenager living a century later, as each confronts questions of motherhood, inheritance, and personal choice.

Previously developed under the title A Mother’s Song, the project was commissioned in 2014 by the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland and Northwestern University’s American Music Theatre Project. An earlier version received its world premiere in 2023 at Macrobert Arts Centre.

The creative team includes set designer TK Hay, music director Shonagh Murray, choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, Costume Designer Carly Brownbridge, lighting designer Simon Wilkinson, and sound designer Andy Johnson. The production is led by Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment and Kate Taylor for KT Producing, with co-producers Wolk Transfer Company and TRW Production.

Ballad Lines begins previews January 23 at Southwark Playhouse Elephant.