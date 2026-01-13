Photos: First Look at Sting in THE LAST SHIP in Amsterdam

You can now get a first look at The Last Ship starring Sting. The Royal Theatre Carré in Amsterdam will present the world premiere of the reimagined production tomorrow night (January 14), featuring a new book by Barney Norris, directed by Leo Warner, and new and revised songs by Sting, expanding on the show’s Tony Award–nominated score.

Sting will portray Jackie White, the shipyard foreman at the story’s center. Reggae icon and longtime collaborator Shaggy will join Sting as the Ferryman at the Metropolitan Opera House in New York (June 9-14), an engagement that follows runs in Amsterdam, Paris, and Brisbane.

Rooted in his own childhood in the British shipbuilding town of Wallsend, The Last Ship tells the story of a community of shipbuilders in the northeast of England, faced with the closure of their shipyard—the heart of their existence.

Jackie White is the shipyard’s foreman, whose health is failing just as his leadership is needed most. In this personal show, the artist immerses the audience in a hometown he was desperate to escape, a world where love, loss, and hope intertwine.

Photo credit: Mark Senior



