Review Roundup: HOOD at Dallas Theater Center

2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award® Recipient Dallas Theater Center presents the world premiere of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure, a new musical comedy written and directed by five-time Tony-nominated playwright Douglas Carter Beane with music and lyrics by Lewis Flinn. Beginning with a Pay-What-You-Can performance on The production runs through Sunday, Aug. 6 at the Dee and Charles Wyly Theatre. Tickets to Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure are on sale now at www.DallasTheaterCenter.org and by phone at (214) 880-0202.



Nick Bailey plays Robin Hood alongside Broadway stars Alysha Umphress (Broadway's On the Town) as Meg and Ashley Park (Broadway's Sunday in the Park with George) as Marian. Completing the cast is Diane and Hal Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiana Kaye Johnson (Electra, A Christmas Carol 2016, Dreamgirls) as Lady Jane; Billie Aken-Tyers as Much; Ricco Fajardo as Gamble Gold; Ian Ferguson as Alan A'Dale; Austin Scott as Sheriff Of Nottingham; Beth Lipton as Lady Anne; Luke Longacre (Inherit the Wind) as Little John; Chris Ramirez as Friar Tuck and Jacob ben Widmar as Will Scarlett.



The creative team of Hood: The Robin Hood Musical Adventure includes set design by Tony Award-winner John Lee Beatty (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), costume design by Gregory Gale, sound design by Tony Award-winner John Shivers (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), lighting design by Philip Rosenberg (MOONSHINE: That Hee Haw Musical), choreography by Joseph Pizzi and Robert Bianca, music direction and supervision by Brad Simmons, wig design by Tom Watson and puppet design by James Ortiz and Stefano Brancato.

Dallas News (Nancy Churnin): Nick Bailey brings earnest charm to a member of the troupe who gets thrust into the role of the entitled Robert, the sheltered young Earl who flees to Sherwood Forest after tyrannical Prince John seizes his lands and threatens his life. There he pines for Marian (a witty and lyrical Ashley Park) and becomes aware, for the first time, of the suffering in the kingdom when he meets an old friend, now beggar, Meg (Alysha Umphress, who brings eloquent depth to pivotal songs) and takes pity on the desperate Much (a touching Billie Aken-Tyers).

BroadwayWorld (Kyle Christopher West): Another challenge is the dissonance between the show and DTC's marketing package for HOOD. The ads and even the Playbill cover suggest a modern, sexy spin on the story...a distant cry from what is currently onstage at the Wyly Theatre. While this is not a dig at actor Nick Bailey who dons the famous green hat, his subdued, grungy approach clashes with the face of the show as promoted. Bailey is more than serviceable as Hood, with his growling Adam Pascal-style vocals. His performance does occasionally suffer from an absence of charisma, which may simply be a consequence of the in-progress development of the new work.

