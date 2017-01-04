Just $59 to See Josh Radnor and Elizabeth Reaser in LCT's THE BABYLON LINE

Click Here for More Articles on THE BABYLON LINE

THE BABYLON LINE

By Richard Greenberg, Directed By Terry Kinney

See it through January 22 only!



"Beguiling and intoxicating, with a superb cast." - David Rooney, The

Hollywood Reporter



All Performances Just $59*

GET TICKETS:

USE CODE TBLBWW1



"Set in Levittown, Long Island in 1967, this funny, smart, revelatory play considers the unimaginable, unpredictable paths our lives can take." - Jesse Oxfeld, The Forward



"Director Terry Kinney has done terrific work on this thought-provoking gem." - Marilyn Stasio, Variety



"A rich new play with a first-rate cast. Richard Greenberg is a marvelous storyteller." - Linda Winer, Newsday



Starring (in alphabetical order):



Maddie Corman, Randy Graff, Julie Halston, Michael Oberholtzer, Josh Radnor, Elizabeth Reaser, and Frank Wood



See what everyone is talking about:



Lincoln Center Theater

At the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater

150 West 65th Street.



*Offer valid for all performances through 1/22/17. Must purchase by 1/22/17. Regular price is $87. Price includes $2 facility fee. Blackout dates may apply. Regular phone/ online service charges apply. When purchasing at box office, present offer prior to ticket inquiry. Offer may be revoked at any time. All regular and discount prices subject to change. Offer, cast and performance schedule subject to change without notice.

Related Articles