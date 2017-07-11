Hottest Articles on BWW 7/4/2017 - 7/11/2017

19) First Look At Will Young And Louise Redknapp In CABARET

by BWW News Desk - July 04, 2017 FIRST LOOK photos of WILL YOUNG as the Emcee and LOUISE REDKNAPP as Sally Bowles have today been released, ahead of the UK tour of CABARET this autumn, opening at the New Wimbledon Theatre on Thursday 21 September 2017 and playing theatres in Blackpool, Malvern, Cardiff, Leeds, Milton Keynes, Salford, Edinburgh, Bromley, Dublin and Brighton. (more...)