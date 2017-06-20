Hottest Articles on BWW 6/13/2017 - 6/20/2017

18) HELLO, DOLLY! Beats Its Own Record For Highest Gross In Shubert Organization History

by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017 The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler just had its best week ever on the heels of its four Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto). (more...)