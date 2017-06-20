Hottest Articles on BWW 6/13/2017 - 6/20/2017

1)
Breaking: Full Cast and Creative Team Announced for FROZEN on Broadway!
by BWW News Desk - June 16, 2017
Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced the full cast and creative team for its new Broadway musical, Frozen, which will join hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre.

2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 6/15 - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, IN THE HEIGHTS and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - June 16, 2017
'BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR, IN THE HEIGHTS, and More!

3)
UPDATED Video: Protesters Interrupt Public Theater's JULIUS CAESAR on Friday
by BWW News Desk - June 16, 2017
Two Protesters interrupted the Friday night performance of the Public Theater's production of JULIUS CAESAR in Central Park.

4)
Online Petition Calls For Chicago Theatres Not To Invite Sun-Times Critic Hedy Weiss
by Misha Davenport - June 14, 2017
The reviews are in and some in the theater community are non-too-pleased with Chicago Sun-Times theater and dance critic Hedy Weiss.

5)
Outrage After a New Zealand Theatre Alters JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT, Sir Tim Rice Responds
by BWW News Desk - June 18, 2017
New Zealand's Artsplash Festival has found itself in a bit of trouble due to inexplicable artistic choices made in their production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The Times of Israel reports that the company had replaced the word 'Israel' in 'Close Every Door' with the word 'kindness,' altering the lyric to 'children of kindness.'

6)
The Boss on Broadway! Bruce Springsteen to Make Debut at Walter Kerr Theatre This Fall
by Caryn Robbins - June 16, 2017
Rock legend Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway debut this fall at the Walter Kerr Theatre.Sources tell the site that for 8-weeks, the rock legend will perform a 'pared-down' version of the show he normally presents at huge stadiums and arenas across the country.

7)
Carmen Cusack, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Matthew Morrison, Vanessa Williams and More Set for SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM at The Hollywood Bowl
by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017
The Hollywood Bowl has announced the cast and creative team for a benefit performance of SONDHEIM ON SONDHEIM, with music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, conceived and directed on Broadway by James Lapine.

8)
VIDEO: The Bellas Are Back in New Teaser Trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3!
by Movies News Desk - June 19, 2017
The Bellas are Back! Universal Pictures has released the first official teaser trailer for PITCH PERFECT 3.

9)
VIDEO: Watch The Broadway Stars of FROZEN Sing From The Show
by BWW News Desk - June 16, 2017
Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced the full cast and creative team for its new Broadway musical, Frozen, which will join hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre. Check out its two stars singing from the show below!

10)
Playwright Paula Vogel Calls Out New York Times Theatre Critics On Twitter
by Alan Henry - June 14, 2017
Earlier today, playwright Paula Vogel took to Twitter to comment on theatre criticism regarding plays in the 2017 Broadway season.

11)
Breaking: Ingrid Michaelson Will Make Her Broadway Debut in THE GREAT COMET OF 1812
by BWW News Desk - June 14, 2017
Multi-platinum recording artist Ingrid Michaelson will join the cast of Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical NATASHA, PIERRE & THE GREAT COMET OF 1812 as 'Sonya' beginning July 3, 2017.

12)
John Davidson to Join FINDING NEVERLAND Tour as 'Captain Hook'
by BWW News Desk - June 13, 2017
Finding Neverland welcomes John Davidson to the role of Charles Frohman/Captain James Hook! John Davidson, star of TV (Hollywood Squares, That's Incredible), stage (Wicked, Oklahoma!), and music (12 albums) will begin performances in Finding Neverland on Tuesday, June 27th at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD.

13)
Breaking: Steve Martin Eyes Amy Schumer & Laura Benanti to Lead METEOR SHOWER on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017
According to the New York Post, Steven Martin has his eye on Amy Schumer and Laura Benanti to take his new play to Broadway. Meteor Shower, which broke box office records at San Diego's Old Globe last summer and went on to play at the Long Wharf Theatre, will be directed by 2017 Tony nominee Jerry Zaks and produced by Joey Parnes.

14)
BREAKING: It's Coronation Day! See Photos from FROZEN's First Day of Rehearsal!
by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017
It's coronation day! Today marks the first day of rehearsal for Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, which will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway in spring 2018 at the St. James Theatre. See brand-new photos of the cast and creatives prepping to bring Disney's latest classic to the Broadway stage below!

15)
Judge Finds JERSEY BOYS is of Fair Use of Copyrighted Material
by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017
After almost a decade in court and two law suits later, a Nevada judge has ruled that the producers, writers, and director of JERSEY BOYS did not violate copyright law.

16)
Chicago Tribune's Chris Jones Responds to Online Petition Against Critic Hedy Weiss
by Misha Davenport - June 14, 2017
Chicago Tribune critic Chris Jones responded to BroadwayWorld's request for comment on the story. The statement echoes similar remarks Jones posted to his Facebook page. Here's what Jones had to say via email.

17)
Broadway's BANDSTAND to Swing and Sing on GOOD MORNING AMERICA
by BWW News Desk - June 15, 2017
The Tony Award winning production of the new musical Bandstand, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Andy Blankenbuehler (Hamilton) and featuring music by Richard Oberacker and a book and lyrics by Robert Taylor and Richard Oberacker, will perform on 'Good Morning America' on Tuesday, June 20 in the 8:30am half hour.

18)
HELLO, DOLLY! Beats Its Own Record For Highest Gross In Shubert Organization History
by BWW News Desk - June 19, 2017
The new Broadway production of Hello, Dolly! starring Bette Midler just had its best week ever on the heels of its four Tony Award wins, including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Actress in a Musical (Ms. Midler), Best Featured Actor in a Musical (Gavin Creel), and Best Costume Design of a Musical (Santo Loquasto).

19)
Readers Respond: Petition For Chicago Theatres To Not Invite Sun-Times Critic Hedy Weiss
by BWW News Desk - June 16, 2017
A petition urging Chicago theater companies to stop inviting Weiss to productions was posted on Change.org on June 13th by the Chicago Theater Accountability Coalition. As of this writing, the petition has received more than 3,000 signatures.

20)
VIDEO: Watch Highlights from JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at The Muny
by BWW News Desk - June 13, 2017
BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR! Get a first look at the production below!