Hottest Articles on BWW 5/9/2017 - 5/16/2017
Breaking: Fox Announces Plans for RENT Live!
by BWW News Desk - May 12, 2017
FOX has announced a live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT. Acclaimed film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (GREASE: LIVE, 'La La Land,' 'Wicked'), along with the estate of writer/composer Jonathan Larson, will executive-produce the event. Additional details and auspices to be announced. (more...)
NBC Has Heaven On Its Mind! JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE! to Air on Easter Sunday
by BWW News Desk - May 10, 2017
Set for Easter Sunday (April 1, 2018), NBC will bring to broadcast television “Jesus Christ Superstar Live!,” a one-of-a-kind live staging of the iconic 1971 Broadway rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The event will be executive produced by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Tim Rice, Marc Platt, Craig Zadan and Neil Meron. (more...)
Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Cast Members Reunite to Celebrate 20 Years!
by Linda Lenzi - May 09, 2017
The epic struggle between good and evil came to life on stage in the musical phenomenon, Jekyll & Hyde. Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a score of pop rock hits from multi-Grammy- and Tony-nominated Frank Wildhorn and double-Oscar- and Grammy-winning Leslie Bricusse, Jekyll & Hyde has played the world over. (more...)
BWW TV: Watch Highlights of Ashley Brown, Lindsay Mendez, Ryan Silverman & More in Encores! THE GOLDEN APPLE
by BroadwayWorld TV - May 10, 2017
Closing out this season at Encores! is The Golden Apple- the John Latouche and Jerome Moross' cult classic. The Golden Apple will star Mikaela Bennett (Penelope), Ashley Brown (Mrs. Juniper/Madame Calypso), Carrie Compere (Lovey Mars/The Siren), Jason Kravits (Menelaus/Scylla), Alli Mauzey (Miss Minerva Oliver/The Scientist), Lindsay Mendez (Helen), N'Kenge (Mother Hare), Ryan Silverman (Ulysses), and Barton Cowperthwaite (Paris). (more...)
Aaron Tveit to Star in Barrington Stage Company's COMPANY; Initial Season Casting Announced
by BWW News Desk - May 09, 2017
Barrington Stage Company (BSC), the award-winning theatre in Downtown Pittsfield, MA, under the leadership of Artistic Director Julianne Boyd and Managing Director Michele Weathers, is proud to announce initial casting for the 2017 season. (more...)
Photo Coverage: Inside Signature Theatre's Gala, Honoring Suzan-Lori Parks and Delta Air Lines
by Jennifer Broski - May 09, 2017
The Signature Theatre's Annual Gala was held just last night at The Pershing Square Signature Center (located at 480 West 42nd Street between 9th & 10th Avenues). The event, hosted by Signature Board Chair Edward Norton, celebrated Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Suzan-Lori Parks, Signature's 2016-17 Residency One Playwright, and honor the steadfast support of Signature's official airline, Delta Air Lines. (more...)
Breaking News + Photo: James Comey Attends FUN HOME Matinee in Washington, DC Today
by BWW News Desk - May 13, 2017
The just fired FBI Director James Comey made his first public outing today at none other than the touring production of FUN HOME, currently playing at the National Theatre in Washington, DC. (more...)
Here They Go Again! Corbin Bleu, Dove Cameron and Lea DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl
by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2017
Here they go again! Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna. The production also stars previously announced Jamie Camil as Sam. (more...)
Stage Production Based on Iconic Board Game CLUE to Tour in 2018-19 Season
by BWW News Desk - May 09, 2017
Producers Work Light Productions (RENT, Mamma Mia!, Motown The Musical) and The Araca Group (Urinetown, Wicked), in association with Aged in Wood and Michael Barra, today announced that a stage production of the murder mystery comedy thriller CLUE will tour North America beginning in the fall of 2018. (more...)
FOX Exec Talks Mature Themes in Live Production of RENT: 'We're Not Going to Shy Away From It'
by Caryn Robbins - May 15, 2017
Today, BWW had the opportunity to speak with Dana Walden, Chairmen & CEO of FOX Television Group about the upcoming live broadcast. (more...)
DVR Alert: Cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY to Perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT
by TV News Desk - May 15, 2017
BWW has just learned that the cast of the Tony-nominated musical COME FROM AWAY will perform on NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS on Monday, May 22nd. Kyle Chandler and Michaela Watkins are also scheduled to appear on the show. (more...)
VIDEO: WILL & GRACE Stars Channel SUNSET BOULEVARD in Musical Trailer for NBC Revival!
by TV News Desk - May 15, 2017
A musical trailer for NBC's WILL AND GRACE reboot was shared at this morning's Upfront Presentation held at New York City's at Radio City Music Hall. Check it out below! (more...)
Breaking: Fox Will Air Live A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL This December with New Songs by Pasek & Paul!
by BWW News Desk - May 12, 2017
It's like Christmas came early! Fox Broadcasting Company and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television have partnered with award-winning film, television and theater producer Marc Platt (GREASE: LIVE, 'La La Land') on the LIVE musical event A CHRISTMAS STORY, inspired by the holiday classic feature 'A Christmas Story' and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production 'A Christmas Story: The Musical.' The three-hour live television production of A CHRISTMAS STORY will air this December on FOX. (more...)
BWW Interview - Debut of the Month - MISS SAIGON's Rachelle Ann Go
by Caryn Robbins - May 10, 2017
Today, Rachelle Ann Go speaks to BWW about making her Broadway debut in MISS SAIGON and explains why it was just like living 'the movie in my mind.' (more...)
VIDEO: Broadway's Patti LuPone Sounds Off On Madonna, EVITA & LES MIS Films
by TV News Desk - May 10, 2017
On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, Tony Award winner Patti LuPone didn't hold back about what she thought of singer Madonna's acting skills in EVITA, calling her a 'movie killer.' 'I saw Buenos Aires and I thought it was a piece of s**t,' shared the actress. (more...)
VIDEO: Christian Borle & CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY Cast Perform Live on GMA
by TV News Desk - May 10, 2017
The cast of Broadway's CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY appeared on this morning's 'Good Morning America' to perform a medley of 'I've Got a Golden Ticket' and 'It Must Be Believed to Be Seen.' (more...)
Breaking: Stars from GREAT COMET, ANASTASIA, MISS SAIGON & More Earn 2017 Theatre World Awards!
by BWW News Desk - May 11, 2017
The Theatre World Awards Board of Directors (Dale Badway, President), and The Dorothy Loudon Foundation (Lionel Larner, Executive Director), have announced the 2017 Theatre World Award Honorees for Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway Debut Performance, the 9th Annual Dorothy Loudon Award Honoree for Excellence in the Theater and the 5th Annual John Willis Award Honoree for Lifetime Achievement in the Theatre who will be celebrated at the 73rd Annual Theatre World Awards Ceremony on Monday evening, June 5, 2017 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at The Imperial Theatre (249 West 45th Street), current home of The Great Comet, recipient of 12 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical. (more...)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World 5/12 - LA CAGE AUX FOLLES in Singapore, LITTLE SHOP in Burmingham, and More!
by BWW News Desk - May 12, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature LE CAGE AUX FOLLES in Singapore, LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS in Birmingham, IN THE HEIGHTS in Connecticut and More! (more...)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Revival Finds Its Home at Circle in the Square Theatre; Opening Night Set!
by BWW News Desk - May 11, 2017
Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold announced today that the first ever Broadway revival of Once on This Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, will play the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC) this fall. (more...)
Autistic Actor to Lead THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME at Syracuse Stage
by BWW News Desk - May 11, 2017
The Indiana Repertory Theater (IRT) and Syracuse Stage will welcome Seattle-based actor Mickey Rowe as Christopher John Francis Boone in "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time" by Simon Stephens. (more...)