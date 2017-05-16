Hottest Articles on BWW 5/9/2017 - 5/16/2017

8) Here They Go Again! Corbin Bleu, Dove Cameron and Lea DeLaria Join MAMMA MIA! at the Hollywood Bowl

by BWW News Desk - May 15, 2017 Here they go again! Additional casting has been announced for the Hollywood Bowl's upcoming production of Mamma Mia!, Friday, July 28, at 8 PM, Saturday, July 29, at 8 PM and Sunday, July 30, at 7:30 PM. The new cast members are Corbin Bleu as Sky, Dove Cameron as Sophie, Lea DeLaria as Rosie, and Jennifer Nettles as Donna. The production also stars previously announced Jamie Camil as Sam. (more...)