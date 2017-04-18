Hottest Articles on BWW 4/11/2017 - 4/18/2017
Panic! At The Disco's Brendon Urie to Make Broadway Debut in KINKY BOOTS
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
Producers Daryl Roth and Hal Luftig announced today that Grammy Award-nominated Panic! At the Disco front man Brendon Urie will make his Broadway debut as 'Charlie Price' in Kinky Boots, beginning Friday, May 26 through August 6, 2017. (more...)
VIDEO: Oh My God You Guys! SNL's Middle Schoolers Put on an Unforgettable LEGALLY BLONDE
by Stage Tube - April 16, 2017
Last night Saturday Night Live tossed in a sketch that stepped away from politics and played into the joke of stage fright and adolescence. A group of middle school theatre kids are super excited to take on the small town premiere of LEGALLY BLONDE, and their production ends up being so memorable. Check out the video below! (more...)
Breaking: Jessie Mueller, Joshua Henry, Renée Fleming to Star in CAROUSEL on Broadway
by Alan Henry - April 16, 2017
The New York Times reports that producers Scott Rudin and Roy Furman will revive CAROUSEL on Broadway next spring with Jesse Mueller as Julie Jordan, Joshua Henry as Billy Bigelow, and Renee Fleming as Nettie Fowler. (more...)
Photo Flash: Sneak Peek - Cortney Wolfson and Stephanie Renee Wall to Star in ROMY AND MICHELE'S HIGH SCHOOL REUNION World Premiere in Seattle
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
This summer, two of the quirkiest and most endearing best friends in pop culture will make their musical theater debut at The 5th Avenue Theatre in the World Premiere production of Romy and Michele's High School Reunion, running June 8-July 2, 2017. Based on the 1997 cult hit film, Romy and Michele will star Cortney Wolfson, who previously starred in Kinky Boots on Broadway, as Romy and Stephanie Renee Wall, who starred as Elsa in Disney's Frozen Live, as Michele alongside a sensational cast of locally and nationally acclaimed actors. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the duo in costume below! (more...)
Garrett Clayton, Jonah Platt, and More Lead THE LAST BREAKFAST CLUB at Rockwell
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
???????It's the end of the world as we know it - and the brain, the athlete, the basket case, the princess, and the criminal are still stuck in that damn library! The Fuse Project and Rockwell Table & Stage explore a musical theatre world in which the most beloved cinema characters from the 1980's era barricade themselves inside the library because the world as we know it has ended. (more...)
Photos: First Look at Jaygee Macapugay, Mark Bautista & More in HERE LIES LOVE in Seattle
by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017
Seattle Repertory Theatre is currently presenting the star-studded, immersive theatrical event, Here Lies Love. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND to Hold Open Calls for 'Ti Moune' in Detroit, Chicago
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
The team behind ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, coming to Broadway in Fall 2017, has just announced it will be holding an open casting call in Detroit, MI and Chicago, IL this weekend, April 14 & 15, 2017. (more...)
Call on Dolly! New Broadway Cast Recording of HELLO, DOLLY! Sets Spring Release
by BWW News Desk - April 12, 2017
Masterworks Broadway has announced the release of The New Broadway Cast Recording of Hello, Dolly! starring three-time Grammy Award-winning legend Bette Midler as Dolly Gallagher Levi. (more...)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our Broadway World - 4/14; A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Arena Stage, JC SUPERSTAR in Raleigh and More!
by BWW Special Coverage - April 14, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature A RAISIN IN THE SUN at Arena Stage, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR in Raleigh, and SCOTTSBORO BOYS in Phoenix, just to name a few. Check out our top features below! (more...)
Sutton Foster and Husband Ted Griffin Welcome Adopted Baby Girl, Emily Dale, to the Family!
by Alan Henry - April 16, 2017
Broadway superstar Sutton Foster has welcomed an adopted baby girl into her family. Sutton and her husband, Ted Griffin, adopted Emily Dale Griffin today who was born on March 5. (more...)
Andy Karl Injured During Friday Night Performance of GROUNDHOG DAY; Updated from the ER
by BWW News Desk - April 15, 2017
It has been reported on Twitter that Groundhog Day's leading man, Andy Karl, sustained an injury during the Friday night performance of the new musical. (more...)
The Beat Goes On! HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Exhibit Coming to Paley Center in Los Angeles
by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017
The Paley Center for Media has announced the worldwide premiere of You Can't Stop the Beat: The Art & Artistry of Hairspray Live!, an exciting new feature exhibit. Opening April 22, 2017 at the Paley Center's Beverly Hills location, the exhibit runs through May 21, 2017. (more...)
Breaking: Jelani Alladin, Greg Hildreth, John Riddle & Robert Creighton Will Join Caissie Levy and Patti Murin in FROZEN on Broadway!
by BWW News Desk - April 17, 2017
Caissie Levy will star as Elsa and Patti Murin will star as Anna in Disney's new Broadway musical Frozen, opening at the St. James Theatre in spring 2018. Also joining the principal cast are Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans and Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton. (more...)
VIDEO: Josh Groban & Cast of 'GREAT COMET' Perform 2 Songs Live on GMA!
by BWW News Desk - April 14, 2017
Josh Groban and the cast of Broadway's THE GREAT COMET performed 'Prologue' and 'Pierre' live on today's ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA. Watch the appearance in full below! (more...)
Photo Flash: See Christian Borle and More in a Mouth-Watering First Look at CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017
The new Broadway musical Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory is currently in performances at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) and officially opens Sunday, April 23, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sweet first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
Sooha Kim, Red Concepcion, and More Announced for MISS SAIGON UK Tour
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
Cameron Mackintosh is delighted to announce principal casting and further dates for the forthcoming UK and Ireland tour of his acclaimed new production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON, opening at Curve Leicester where it will play from Saturday 1 July - Saturday 22 July 2017. (more...)
Update: GROUNDHOG DAY Cancels Saturday Matinee Due to Star's Injury
by BWW News Desk - April 15, 2017
This afternoon's performance of GROUNDHOG DAY has been cancelled. The production's lead, Andy Karl, injured himself at the Friday night performance of the new musical and is unable to perform at today's matinee. (more...)
Breaking News: Last Stop! Broadway's IN TRANSIT to Catch Final Express Train This Sunday
by BWW News Desk - April 11, 2017
Just in, Broadway's first a cappella musical In Transit will play its final performance on Sunday, April 16, 2017 after playing 36 preview and 145 regular performances at Circle in the Square Theatre (235 West 50th Street). (more...)
Everything Changes! Betsy Wolfe to Star as Jenna in WAITRESS Following Sara Bareilles
by BWW News Desk - April 13, 2017
The producers of the smash hit Waitress have announced that Broadway star Betsy Wolfe will join the cast on June 13 in the lead role of expert pie-maker Jenna Hunterson. As previously announced, Sara Bareilles will play her final performance as Jenna on June 11. (more...)
PHOTO: First Image of Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper in STAR IS BORN Remake!
by Movies News Desk - April 17, 2017
Lady Gaga turned to Instagram today to share a first image of herself and co-star Bradley Cooper in the highly anticipated reboot of A STAR IS BORN. Check out the pic below! (more...)